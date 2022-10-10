ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification of molecule capable of reducing neurodegenerative processes in the elderly

Researchers from the D'Or Institute for Research and Education (IDOR) have just published a study in Translational Psychiatry that elucidates the mechanisms involved in the cognitive deficits of human aging. The research considers the action of molecules that can fight inflammatory processes in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's and potentiate the endocannabinoid system.
Novel monoclonal antibody therapy for SARS-CoV-2

An entirely new approach to monoclonal antibody therapy shows that targeting the more genetically stable internal protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus rather than the surface spike protein can also clear SARS-CoV-2, reports a study from Northwestern Medicine and the University of Illinois at Chicago (UIC), published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.
New computer platform helps match patients with cancer to trials of targeted therapy

As more patients with cancer have their tumors genomically profiled, and more therapies targeting genomic alterations enter clinical trials, the task of connecting patients to trials for which they are eligible can be especially challenging. A computer platform developed at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute makes the matching process both easier and faster, its designers report in a new study.
Projecting a path for clinical translation of 3D-bioprinted human tissues

Three-dimensional bioprinting is an emerging technology that has the potential to build human tissue, on demand, to treat a wide range of human diseases. However, bridging the gap from research at the benchtop to clinical translation requires a host of resources, time, and energy. A new Science Translational Medicine perspective authored by researchers in Carnegie Mellon University's Regenerative Biomaterials and Therapeutics Group examines core challenges to overcome in the field of 3D bioprinting and essential milestones to translate to the clinic.
Research sheds new light on long COVID conditions

Most people who get COVID-19 recover within a few weeks. But some people—even those who had mild versions of the disease—have symptoms that last weeks or months after an initial COVID infection. These ongoing health problems, called post-COVID conditions (PCC), post-COVID-19 syndrome, long COVID-19, and post-acute sequelae of SARS COV-2 infection (PASC), can decrease quality of life for patients and increase the burden of disease on health systems. As more patients suffer from long COVID, it's increasingly important to define the symptoms associated with long COVID for effective diagnosis and treatment of the disease.
Major new study shows 'concerning' levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers

A major new study shows "concerning" levels of physical and mental health problems among farmers and agricultural workers. The survey of thousands of people living and working in farming shows a higher proportion are experiencing pain, mobility problems and anxiety and depression than the wider population. Experts say their research...
Researchers identify brain regions where word meaning is retrieved

A new study by researchers at the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) reveals the areas of the brain where the meanings of words are retrieved from memory and processed during language comprehension. Previous neuroimaging studies had indicated that large portions of the temporal, parietal, and frontal lobes participate in processing language meaning, but it was unknown which regions encoded information about individual word meanings.
Scientists identify link between mitochondria and pancreatic cancer risk

The mitochondria is a key energy-producing component of the human cell that plays an important role in cancer cell metabolism. In a research paper published in PLOS ONE, Dario C. Altieri, M.D., president and chief executive officer, director of the Ellen and Ronald Caplan Cancer Center, and the Robert and Penny Fox Distinguished Professor at The Wistar Institute, alongside national and international collaborators, distinguishes a specific gene signature indicative of mitochondrial reprogramming in tumors that correlates with poor patient outcome.
Aspirin as effective as standard blood thinner to prevent life-threatening blood clots and death after fracture surgery

Patients who have surgery to repair bone fractures typically receive a type of injectable blood thinner, low-molecular-weight heparin, to prevent life-threatening blood clots, but a new clinical trial found that over-the-counter aspirin is just as effective. The findings, presented today at the Orthopedic Trauma Association (OTA) annual meeting in Tampa, FL, could cause surgeons to change their practice and administer aspirin instead to these patients.
COVID-19 drug Paxlovid may interact with common heart medications

Heart disease patients with symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to prevent progression to severe disease; however, it can interact with some previously prescribed medications. A review paper published today in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology examines the potential drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and commonly used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential options to mitigate severe adverse effects.
Myocarditis seven times more likely with COVID-19 than vaccines

The risk of developing myocarditis—or inflammation of the heart muscle—is seven times higher with a COVID-19 infection than with the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a recent study by Penn State College of Medicine scientists, now published in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. Patients with myocarditis can experience chest pains, shortness of breath or an irregular heartbeat. In severe cases, the inflammation can lead to heart failure and death.
Experimental cancer drug could be effective in treating idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis

Researchers have shown that the medication saracatinib shows promise as a treatment for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Saracatinib worked as well or better than two approved drugs at reducing tissue scarring in preclinical models of IPF according to the study published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine.
Is the pandemic finally over? We asked the experts

Public health officials agree that the end of the pandemic is in sight but not here yet. So where does it leave educators, top business executives, and public health experts? Adjusting to a world of constant vigilance for COVID flare-ups, accepting hybrid workplaces, hustling to make up for lost school time—and avoiding "lethal inflexibility" if the virus mutates into a more deadly threat.
