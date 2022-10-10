ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowndes County, AL

Southside High Celebrates National School Lunch Week

This week is National School Lunch Week — and Southside High School in Dallas County — is celebrating the week in a big way. Sabrina Walker is the Child Nutrition Manager at Southside High School. And she’s pulling out all the stops — to celebrate National School Lunch Week.
Montgomery Public Schools approves pay raises for substitute teachers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is having a hard time finding enough substitute teachers. School officials believe it is because surrounding counties are paying more. “We’re trying to get into the same market that they are,” said MPS school board president Clare Weil. That is why...
University first HBCU in state to receive NCTA certification

Alabama State University has gained another important designation. The Testing and Psychological Services Center (TPSC) has earned “Test Center Certification” by its accrediting organization, the National College Testing Association (NCTA). The certification is in recognition of the centers outstanding testing practices. Alabama State University is the only Historically...
Annual Neighborhood Banquet held to thank Montgomery community leaders

Mayor Steven Reed and the city of Montgomery neighborhood services held the annual neighborhood banquet tonight to thank Montgomery community leaders who are making a difference. Reviving neighborhood pride is a key resource to making areas in Montgomery safer. Mayor Steven Reed took time to thank neighborhood leaders who invest...
Help available at City Hall

U.S. Representative for the 2nd Congressional District of Alabama, Barry Moore, is lending Union Springs one of his team members, Ms. Elaina Strother, to help Union Springs and Bullock County citizens. Many citizens cannot travel to take care of any Federal needs they may have. Ms. Strother will be available...
Hispanic business owners find success in the Wiregrass

WIREGRASS, Ala. (WDHN) — When Juliana Bolivar moved from Pennsylvania to southeast Alabama, she didn’t expect to use her Spanish often, but after she started as the Director and Lead Business Advisor at the Small Business Development Center at Troy University she found there was a need after all.
Photos of Tuskegee University’s veterinarian students going viral

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuskegee University’s latest school fundraiser is taking off on social media. Photos of the college’s veterinarian students posing with different animals have been shared thousands of times on Facebook. From snakes to cats to rabbits, each student is photographed posing with a pet. Many...
Now that Turkey Day Classic and Homecoming are no longer synonymous …

For those who are not aware, before the university decided to move all homecoming events and activities to the first week of October, Alabama State University’s homecoming was celebrated during the Turkey Day Classic. For years, the opponent remained the same – Tuskegee University. In times past, alumni and...
Post Office Hikes

The United States Postal Service is proposing higher prices to combat inflation. According to the postal service, increased fees could impact post office box rentals, money orders and insurance. If approved, the changes will take effect in January. Melanie began her career as a work study student, working in the...
Construction Complete on Elmore County’s New Storage Facility

In early 2021, Elmore County received a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Coronavirus (CV) grant to construct a storage facility to house pandemic and emergency related supplies and equipment. The storage facility was funded by this CDBG-CV grant and with a portion of Elmore County’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
MPD hosting discussion panel on policing Monday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department will hold what they call “A Crucial Panel Discussion: Policing in the capital city” Monday evening. The event will start at 6 p.m. at Freewill Missionary Baptist Church. It is open to the public. All attendees must wear a mask.
ADOC confirms death of incarcerated man at Bullock Correctional Facility

A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Wednesday the death of an incarcerated individual at Bullock Correctional Facility last week. Jordan Daniel Johnson, a 25-year-old incarcerated man at the Bullock County facility, was found unresponsive in the facility showers on Oct. 6, according to the spokesperson. Johnson was transported to the healthcare unit, where medical staff attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.
BULLOCK COUNTY, AL

