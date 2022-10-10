Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Fans Are Calling the Last Episode "The Best Finale of Any MCU Show"
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and fans are already hoping for a second season. The finale was a hilarious ride that had plenty of surprises, including some major cameos and character reveals. The episode took a literal page out of the She-Hulk comics and brought breaking the fourth wall to a whole new level of meta. Needless to say, Marvel fans loved it. In fact, many people have taken to Twitter to say it's the best finale Marvel has delivered on Disney+.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Almost Quit Over Finale Argument With Kevin Feige
She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao almost quit the show over a disagreement with Kevin Feige about the finale. During a stop on Comicbook.com's Phase Zero, the executive producer revealed that she and the Marvel boss had an argument about putting a hat on K.E.V.I.N. in the last episode of the series. Fans obviously loved the little robot and the hat was a huge reason why. But, Feige wasn't feeling it at all. Gao decided to take a stand over the small moment and joked she was ready to walk away. Her boss handled it with a touch of humor too and the creative team found a solution that worked for everyone.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Surprising Starfleet Member Joining Section 31
A surprising character joins the ranks of the secretive organization Section 31 in Star Trek: Lower Decks' most recent episode. SPOILERS for Star Trek: Lower Decks' latest episode, "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus," follow. As a sequel to the original "Crisis Point" episode, it's no surprise that "Crisis Point 2: Paradoxus" is mostly a parody of Star Trek films. The episode sees Boimler trying to create his own holodeck movie experience that's better than the one Mariner made in the original "Crisis Point" episode. At the end of the episode, Boimler mentions that he's glad his story didn't end on a dark cliffhanger since he hates that.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man: How Denji And Pochita Met
Chainsaw Man might be a bloody affair where our star carves through devils on a regular basis, but it manages to inject some light-heartedness and humor in places that you wouldn't expect. Perhaps the cutest creature in the first episode of the long-awaited anime adaptation is Pochita, Denji's trusty pooch who just so happens to be the Chainsaw Devil. With the relationship between the two changing by leaps and bounds following the first episode's events, here's how Denji and Pochita had met.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michael Jackson Removed "Dirty Diana" From His London Concert Out Of Respect For Princess Diana, And 19 Other Truly Fascinating Facts I Stumbled Upon This Week
When Nike was developing its Cortez shoe in 1967, they wanted to name it the Aztec in honor of the 1968 Olympics, which were being held in Mexico. The issue? Adidas already had a sneaker called the Azteca Gold, and were prepared to sue Nike. Instead, Nike pivoted to naming the shoe the Cortez, after the Spanish conquistador who conquered the Aztecs.
NFL・
ComicBook
She-Hulk Writer Was Thrilled About Daredevil Relationship (Exclusive)
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is now streaming on Disney+, and Marvel fans are calling it the best MCU finale so far. In honor of the final episode, ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast was visited by She-Hulk's showrunner, Jessica Gao. The writer shared some fun behind-the-scenes info about the series, including characters who were considered that didn't make the cut and details about the appearance of K.E.V.I.N. Gao also talked about including Charlie Cox's Daredevil in the final two episodes, and his romance with Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany).
ComicBook
Survivor's Jeff Probst Teases Potential International Crossover Season
This year, MTV's popular reality competition franchise The Challenge kicked off a global tournament that will see winners from several countries battle it out for a massive prize. It started with The Challenge USA, which aired on CBS, ahead of the full global showdown to come on Paramount+. Survivor is still Paramount's crown jewel when it comes to reality competitions, but the flagship CBS series has largely stayed separated from its international spinoffs. That could change sometime in the future, especially now that The Challenge has laid the groundwork.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Season Finale Casts Stargirl Actor as a Major Hulk Character
In the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, fans were introduced to a character from the comic book source material, who most probably thought would not be showing up anytime soon. It's an appearance that hints at one of the biggest Hulk stories ever told, and has the potential to shift the direction the character takes from this point forward. Oh, and as a fun bonus, the character was played by actor Wil Deusner, who played Joey Zarick (the son of The Wizard) on HBO Max and The CW's acclaimed DC adaptation Stargirl. So, who is it and what does it mean?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
The Stranger Confirmed as SPOILER in The Rings of Power
The Rings of Power finale has arrived and The Stranger has been revealed. It was an eventful week on Amazon Prime as the magic user is apparently a wizard or an Istari. The wizards are storied in Lord of the Rings lore. It's hard to say whether or not The Stranger ends up being Saurman the White, Radagast the Brown or Gandalf the Grey. In fact, the figure could eventually be revealed as Pallanda or Alatar, the Blue Wizards who are not as known by general audiences. It's a fun nod to the series continuity and sure to ignite plenty of discussion as Rings of Power stretches on to Season 2. However, The Stranger had to do some fighting in this entry to escape with the Harfoots.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Marvel Tells Fans Not to Spoil Finale in New Teaser
The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is headed to Disney+ on Thursday, bringing the end of an era for the latest stint of Marvel Cinematic Universe's television shows. The series has been jam-packed with twists and turns that have delighted fans of Marvel Comics lore, and that have definitely broken the Internet along the way. Going into the finale, Marvel Studios is taking an extra step to make sure that those secrets stay secret, in the form of a new teaser for the episode. While the teaser largely contains archival footage from She-Hulk's existing eight episodes, it does play with the idea of bleeping or hiding spoilers, and flat-out tells fans "NO MORE SPOILERS."
ComicBook
Netflix Won't Have Some of Its Movies and Shows on Ad-Supported Tier
Beginning on November 3, Netflix is rolling out its first-ever ad-supported tier, with users paying just $6.99 for access to the streaming platform, in exchange for allowing Netflix to play roughly four to five minutes of ads per hour. The name of the program will be Netflix Basic With Ads, and one thing that has not yet been promoted is how much the "Basic" will play into the actual experience. Ads are not going to be the only drawback; it will also come with a lower resolution for video, and some content will not be available to watch at all on the Basic plan.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Finale Teased SPOILER's Comic-Accurate Costume in Plain Sight
The past two years of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have brought some major heroes and villains into the fold, subverting the expectations of their comic-accurate lore along the way. The latest project to do so is She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which wrapped up its first season on Thursday with an Earth-shattering conclusion. The finale featured no shortage of cameo appearances, including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), who briefly returned to tussle during the episode's main fight scene. While Jamil's Titania has sported some epic outfits across the season (and even in real life), one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment from the finale teased one of her comic-accurate looks. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
PlayStation Reveals New God of War PS5 Bundle
PlayStation has revealed that it will be releasing a new PS5 console bundle in the coming month alongside the launch of God of War Ragnarok. Although PlayStation has already had a pretty strong lineup of first-party titles throughout 2022, the forthcoming God of War sequel is easily going to be the biggest game that Sony releases this year. As such, the publisher is now looking to make it just a bit easier for those who want to pick up both Ragnarok and the latest PlayStation console in just a few short weeks.
ComicBook
How She-Hulk Landed a Cameo From Writer Jessica Gao (Exclusive)
The finale of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law featured a whole lot of excitement and surprises including some major cameos and character reveals. Fans were especially delighted by K.E.V.I.N, the AI version of Kevin Fiege who makes all of the Marvel Cinematic Universe decisions behind the scenes. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast recently had a chat with She-Hulk's head writer, Jessica Gao, who shared details about the appearance of K.E.V.I.N. She also opened up about another special cameo in the episode: her own. When She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) visits the show's writers' room, you can spot Gao.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Cheelai the Spotlight
Dragon Ball Super has introduced countless all-powerful characters to clash against the Z-Fighters, though it has also taken the opportunity to bring in comic relief when it can. Such is the case with Cheelai, the former Frieza Force member that struck a friendship with the Legendary Super Saiyan Broly who recently returned to the franchise in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. While the alien has yet to make an official appearance in the manga, cosplayers are taking their chance to bring her back into the fold.
ComicBook
Steam Creator Valve Trademarks Mysterious New Project
Valve, the creator of the Steam platform and several hit games that exist within it, is apparently working on something new, something known currently as "Neon Prime." We don't know what that something is at this time given that it only exists as a trademark, but the way it's categorized indicates that it's indeed a game or at least some kind of software that could be considered such. Valve naturally has not said anything about its plans for Neon Prime at this time.
ComicBook
Cheaper Netflix Tier With Ads Launching Soon
Netflix's ad-supported tier will launch in November 2022, according to multiple reports. In the U.S., subscribers will be able to lower their monthly bill to $6.99 by accepting some ads during programming. The streaming giant is teaming with Microsoft to bring the ads to users, hopefully maximizing the experience by using algorithms to bring relevant ads in the same way Netflix tries to do with movies themselves. According to CNBC, the tier will include an average of four to five minutes of commercials each hour and won't give users the ability to download movies and TV series. A limited number of TV series and movies will initially be unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and the ads will run for 15 or 30 seconds in length and play before and during content.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Resurgence Delayed
The upcoming Star Trek video game Star Trek: Resurgence has officially been delayed. Previously set to release this year, the new video game from developer Dramatic Labs will now instead release in April 2023 for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via the Epic Games Store.
ComicBook
No More Heroes Games Finally Getting a Fix on Steam
No More Heroes and No More Heroes 2 released on Steam back in June 2021, and fans weren't happy with the results. Many have accused publisher XSEED Games of releasing rushed ports of the Nintendo Switch versions, particularly since images of the Joy-Con controllers can be seen. Achievements are also broken, and fans have discovered numerous bugs and crashes. Thankfully, it seems that an end could be in sight. XSEED Games posted a new update today, revealing that fixes are currently in the works.
ComicBook
Netflix Orders Western TV Series From Sons of Anarchy Creator
Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., is finally moving forward with his next TV project. Sutter has been working on a western action series for Netflix called The Abandons, but it has been in development for some time. On Thursday, Netflix decided to take the next step forward with the project. The streaming service has officially ordered Sutter's next show to series.
Comments / 0