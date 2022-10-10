ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon, MI
Muskegon, MI
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case

PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
The Grand Rapids Press

16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road

KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
KENTWOOD, MI
Fox17

Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
MUSKEGON, MI
GRCC police investigate on campus assault

At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged

SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
