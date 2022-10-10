Read full article on original website
Family of GR mother killed says Tamiqua Wright was pregnant
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Family of Tamiqua Wright says the mother of five was pregnant when she was shot and killed by the passenger of her car in the early morning hours Tuesday. It all happened near the intersection of 44th and Eastern at around one in the morning.
Next court date set for man accused of fatally shooting woman in his apartment
WYOMING, MI -- A judge scheduled a court hearing for late November to hear evidence against a man accused of killing a 33-year-old mother of five in his Wyoming apartment. Yenly Garcia, 44, was in Wyoming District Court on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a brief hearing. Garcia is accused of...
Detective justified in shooting man who led chase in stolen U-Haul, police say
KENT COUNTY, MI – A Walker police detective was justified in shooting a man who allegedly pointed a gun at investigators and later rammed patrol cars with a stolen U-Haul, police said. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker determined that the detective was justified in shooting Robert Gallup, 36, of...
Bodycam: Suspect pointed gun at Walker officer before being shot
A Walker police officer who shot and injured a man before authorities say the suspect took off and led officers on a chase in a stolen U-Haul will not face charges.
'She shot me, I'm going to die,' South Haven homicide victim tells witness in murder case
PAW PAW, Mich. — A man testified he witnessed the fatal shooting of his close friend during the trial of a 2021 South Haven homicide Tuesday. Tiah Sutton, 24, was charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park in South Haven on July 8, 2021, police said.
Woman on trial for 2021 murder in South Haven testifies in her own defense
PAW PAW, Mich. — Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury deciding the fate of a 24-year-old woman charged with open murder received the case. Tiah Sutton, 24, is charged with open murder in the death of Shondell Newell, 43, following a dispute near Elkenburg Park July 8, 2021.
Judge orders jail for man’s ‘outrageous’ act of spiking woman’s water with anti-freeze substance
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A man’s decision to slip an anti-freeze component into a co-worker’s water bottle was “nothing short of outrageous,” a judge said in sentencing the man to jail. Johnny Jesus Castellanos, 49, was ordered to serve 90 days in jail for aggravated stalking...
Jury finds woman guilty of murder in South Haven homicide case
PAW PAW. Mich. — A jury in Van Buren County found a 24-year-old woman guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shondell Newell Thursday. Tiah Sutton was also found guilty of possessing a firearm in a vehicle and possession of carrying a firearm during commission or attempted commission of a crime of murder or manslaughter.
16-year-old identified as person who stole vehicle with toddler inside, set him along road
KENTWOOD, MI -- Police have identified a 16-year-old as the person who stole a vehicle with a toddler inside, then set the boy along a road. Kentwood police on Thursday, Oct. 13 said Kent County prosecutors have authorized juvenile charges against the teen for auto theft, child abandonment, lying or obstructing police and malicious destruction of property less than $1,000.
With felony murder conviction vacated, Muskegon woman now free after 33 years
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – LaTonya Renee Hobson is getting another chance to experience life as a free woman. After serving 33 years in prison for felony murder, Hobson, a Muskegon area native, was released from the Women’s Huron Valley Correctional Facility in late September. “I went into prison...
Woman accused of abandoning kittens at Muskegon car wash charged
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Charges have been authorized against a woman who allegedly dropped off a litter of kittens at a Muskegon car wash this summer. The kittens, along with their mother, were reportedly left behind on Aug. 29. All of the kittens have since passed away. Their mother was...
Grandfather tried to protect teen but ‘he didn’t have a chance’ in afternoon shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – On the Fourth of July, Ja’Juan Webb left his grandfather’s house to play basketball. He planned fireworks that night with his mother.
Alleged drunk driver in deadly East Beltline crash charged with assaulting corrections officer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The driver charged with driving under the influence and causing a deadly crash back in September was back in court Tuesday and now faces an additional charge. 20-year-old Brian Parks is already charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death and Reckless Driving Causing Death after...
Police: 17-year-old injured in shooting in Grand Rapids
A teen was injured in a shooting in Grand Rapids Tuesday.
Grand Rapids police seek passenger in driver’s fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police believe that a driver was shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11, by a passenger in her vehicle. Grand Rapids police responded around 1:10 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue and 44th Street SE. Police found a deceased woman...
Police identify woman killed in Southeast Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Police have identified a woman shot and killed early Tuesday, Oct. 11 by a passenger in the vehicle she was driving. Police said Tamiqua Wright, 30, died in the 1:10 a.m. shooting. Grand Raids police said they responded to a two-vehicle crash at Eastern Avenue SE...
GRCC police investigate on campus assault
At 4:07pm, on Wednesday Oct. 5, a Grand Rapids Community College Police timely warning was issued via email to students. At about 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, a female and male were at the south end of Olivarez Plaza arguing. The male subject punched the female in the mouth and verbally threatened to harm her with a knife. The female said he also threatened another unknown female. The male did not brandish a knife, but is known to carry one.
Family identifies woman killed in Grand Rapids early morning shooting
Police say the suspect shot and killed 30-year-old Tamiqua Wright near 44th and Eastern Ave. around 1 a.m. on Tuesday. They are still searching for the suspect.
Nearly 50k pills from India seized in Ottawa County; 2 charged
SPRING LAKE, Mich — Two people are facing charges after investigators in Ottawa County say the confiscated 50,000 controlled substances and non-narcotic pills being sent to West Michigan from India. Back in March of 2022, investigators with the Department of Homeland Security in Miami, Florida seized a package that...
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
