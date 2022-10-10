Nampa’s Sherman Elementary named Apple Distinguished School

Sherman Elementary School in Nampa has been named an Apple Distinguished School.

The honor recognizes the school’s dedication to seek out the latest platforms and Apple products to enhance students’ understanding and improve engagement, according to a news release from the Nampa School District.

Sherman will hold the multi-year designation through 2025.

“This important designation will help us develop coding language capabilities across all of our K-5 classrooms,” Sherman Principal Jennifer Miller said in the news release.

She added that special education students will be supported in the process.

“Our students will be able to engage in the engineering and design process utilizing multiple mediums,” Miller said. “The use of technology in the classroom provides a pathway to combine creativity, inquiry, and a deeper understanding of the world around them and how they can play a part in making it better.”

The news release stated that Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment, the news release said.

At Sherman, technology has been an integral part of becoming a STEM-focused school. Since incorporating iPads for every student, the school has noticed a significant increase in engagement and participation, the news release said.

Speech-to-text, split screen, and other accessibility features make learning personal for students. Sherman also has a wide variety of 3D printers, robotics, and other tools that help bring STEM to life.

Sherman Elementary is a Title 1 school serving 518 children in grades K-5.