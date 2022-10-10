ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nampa, ID

Nampa’s Sherman Elementary named Apple Distinguished School

By By IDAHO PRESS STAFF
Idaho Press
Idaho Press
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g8lil_0iTFokXb00

Sherman Elementary School in Nampa has been named an Apple Distinguished School.

The honor recognizes the school’s dedication to seek out the latest platforms and Apple products to enhance students’ understanding and improve engagement, according to a news release from the Nampa School District.

Sherman will hold the multi-year designation through 2025.

“This important designation will help us develop coding language capabilities across all of our K-5 classrooms,” Sherman Principal Jennifer Miller said in the news release.

She added that special education students will be supported in the process.

“Our students will be able to engage in the engineering and design process utilizing multiple mediums,” Miller said. “The use of technology in the classroom provides a pathway to combine creativity, inquiry, and a deeper understanding of the world around them and how they can play a part in making it better.”

The news release stated that Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership, and educational excellence. They use Apple technology to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment, the news release said.

At Sherman, technology has been an integral part of becoming a STEM-focused school. Since incorporating iPads for every student, the school has noticed a significant increase in engagement and participation, the news release said.

Speech-to-text, split screen, and other accessibility features make learning personal for students. Sherman also has a wide variety of 3D printers, robotics, and other tools that help bring STEM to life.

Sherman Elementary is a Title 1 school serving 518 children in grades K-5.

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

A look at the candidates facing off for the College of Western Idaho board

Here’s a look at the races and the candidates for the four seats on the unpaid five-member board that are up for election in November; though trustees must live in the zone they represent, College of Western Idaho board elections are district-wide, meaning voters across both Ada and Canyon counties vote on all of them:
CANYON COUNTY, ID
95.7 KEZJ

Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Nampa’s new board clerk collects four times more than her predecessor

Nampa’s new board clerk has collected payments in recent months that more than quadruple what her predecessor was making, financial documents obtained by Idaho Education News show. And the payouts could end up being even more if trustees approve a newly proposed contract for their new clerk. From April...
NAMPA, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Education
Nampa, ID
Education
City
Nampa, ID
Post Register

West Valley Humane Society remembers Executive Director Karly Cantrell

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — West Valley Humane Society reported the death of Executive Director, Karly Cantrell, today in a Facebook post. The post said, "Karly was the heart and soul of West Valley Humane Society, and a fierce advocate for both animals and people in need. She was a kind, compassionate and empathetic friend, mother, wife, grandmother and daughter. Her impact on the world moves far past the animal shelter and directly into the hearts of the many she took under her wing."
CANYON COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Apple Products#3d Printers#Sherman Elementary School#The Nampa School District
AOL Corp

Garden City eatery has 5 violations. See Ada County food service inspections Sept. 20-26

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County. Anser School, 202...
ADA COUNTY, ID
waste360.com

Landfill Heavy Equipment Operator Terminated for Chronic Pain Sues Idaho County

Canyon County, Idaho, is situated along the picturesque Snake River, about 25 miles west of the capital city of Boise. Migrant wagon trains passed through the area in the 19th Century on the Oregon Trail. The county hosts professional rodeos each summer, and those who attend can forgo a beer and toast the competitors with a glass of local wine. The county’s thriving agricultural economy includes 80% of the state's vineyards.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Special Education
107.9 LITE FM

Best Golfing in Idaho – Get Games in Before It’s Too Cold

According to Wikipedia, "The modern game of golf originated in 15th-century Scotland," however the game's ancient origins have been debated time and time again. It is safe to say that golf has been around for a loooonggg time and will continue to be around for the unforeseeable future. It is a game of leisurely fun and entertainment solo or with friends to a game that is known for closing down business deals while on the course with leaders, bosses and associates. So where are the best courses in the state?
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Bloomberg: Kroger wants to merge with Albertsons

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Albertsons and Kroger are in talks to potentially merge, creating a supermarket powerhouse Bloomberg reports. Sources close to the deal that wish to remain anonymous say the talks are in the early stages, and no deal has been reached as of now. We will continue...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

It’s official: Kroger says it plans to buy Idaho’s Albertsons chain

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — The grocery company Joe Albertson founded 83 years ago with a single supermarket in Boise’s North End may soon change hands again, this time via a merger with a bigger competitor. Albertsons Companies Inc. and Kroger announced Friday that they’ve signed a pact to...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Police looking for missing, vulnerable Meridian man

BOISE, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department (MPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing vulnerable adult last seen Sunday morning. Robert Trotter, 77, of Meridian was last seen leaving the Central Valley Baptist Church around 11:00 a.m. Sunday. Robert is described as being approximately 5’8”...
MERIDIAN, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Is Idaho in a housing bubble?

IDAHO, USA — This story is part of a new weekly piece, Growing Idaho, where we'll look at how our area is growing and how that growth is affecting you. We're kicking things off with a couple big questions. Are we in a housing bubble, and is that bubble ready to burst, which would tank the whole economy again?
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Press

Idaho Press

Nampa, ID
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho Press covers the Treasure Valley and includes Kuna, Meridian, and Boise.

 https://www.idahopress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy