Report: Romeo Lavia Expected To Stay At Southampton Amid Chelsea Interest

Chelsea target Romeo Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January.

Chelsea well and truly tested the waters when they bid £50million for Romeo Lavia at the end of the transfer window. The club were on the hunt for a new central midfielder and having seen Lavia's performance against them in the 2-1 defeat at St.Mary's, the club decided to act.

The bid was rejected, and definitely caught the eye of Manchester City who sold him to Southampton this summer, albeit with a buy-back clause attached to the deal.

Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January, and is also thought to be willing to stay for next season too.

According to Fabrizio Romano , Romeo Lavia is expected to stay at Southampton in January, and he does not envision anything happening between the player and Chelsea.

Chelsea value the player highly, but Southampton have made the message clear, Manchester City also have first option if they ever choose to want the player back at the club, so Chelsea may not even get the chance to pursue.

If Chelsea did approach the player, there is no doubt City would act. The buy-back clause on his contract is worth £40million, which is ten less than Chelsea bid for him in the summer.

The player is not expected to leave Southampton, and will continue making a name for himself at the club before possible assessing his options in a year or two.

