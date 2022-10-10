Rivers Discusses Isaiah Joe's 'Unfair' Preseason With Sixers

Doc Rivers acknowledges Isaiah Joe's uphill battle with the Sixers.

The 2022 NBA Preseason is a time for roster locks to get into game shape ahead of a long 82-game season. However, every team has a few players who use this time to state their case to crack the rotation or make the roster.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe could be categorized as somebody that’s looking at preseason as the most important time of the year for him right now. After becoming a second-round pick for the Sixers in 2020, Joe split time between the main roster and their developmental team, the Delaware Blue Coats.

Now that he’s going into year three and the Sixers improved their depth around Joe, the young guard has a lot to prove over the offseason. Unfortunately, Joe has been dealt a difficult hand over the last couple of weeks, which is something his head coach Doc Rivers acknowledged on Saturday.

Without a concrete role on the team, Joe’s been playing with Philly’s third and fourth unit frequently in training camp. With those guys, the former Arkansas sharpshooter has been playing out of position as the point guard.

“[He’s got a] great shot, and he’s getting a better understanding,” said Rivers regarding Joe. “It’s been a little unfair to him, in some ways, in camp because he’s been on that third or fourth unit at times, and he’s needed to be the point guard, and that’s not what he is.”

Joe’s best trait on offense is catching and shooting from beyond the arc. Over his last two Sumer League runs and even last year’s preseason, Joe thrived in that role. At the very least, when the young guard gets the opportunity to play his natural position in practice, he plays well.

“When we move him in with the first group or the second group, he tends to perform better because now he’s coming off picks and making shots, and that’s what he does,” Rivers finished.

After a solid first showing against the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night, Joe failed to see the court in Wednesday’s game at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers . A lack of playing time for a young prospect that’s trying to solidify his spot on the roster certainly isn’t ideal — but at least there are two more games left for the young veteran to prove he belongs.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .