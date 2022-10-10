Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office: Body found on Bayouside Dr.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office (IPSO) has confirmed that a body was found on Bayouside Dr. in New Iberia.

According to IPSO, the body was found in the early afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 9 in the 4800 block of Bayouside Dr.

A resident whose house is located near Bayou Teche stated, “We called the police, and they came out. A boat came down, the fire department pushed the body to shore and then loaded it up in the bag and then put it the boat and took it out and the police hung around and just did investigation and whatever they were doing.”

IPSO confirms that the body found is male, however, the cause of death is undetermined at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. Updates will follow as information is released.

