394 million birds will migrate over Central Texas Thursday, tracker says
These birds migrate under the cover of darkness.
San Antonio Burrito Bites: Marble Falls' Jadin Corona fails miserably
They did not understand the assignment.
MySanAntonio
These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
San Antonio has some of the nation's worst drivers, according to new report
Other Texas cities including Houston, El Paso and Dallas also made the top 10.
KSAT 12
Therapeutic ranch in Boerne helping to change lives a ride at a time
BOERNE, Texas – A horse ranch in Boerne is changing the lives of thousands of people, one ride at a time. For about four years, Dwaine Bergman has been coming to the Open T.R.A.I.L Ranch and over time, he has created a special bond with a horse there named Montana.
2M Smokehouse the lone San Antonio spot on list of Texas' top rib spots
Plus some more great barbecue spots in San Antonio and the Hill Country.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio named as one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving
SAN ANTONIO - This is not a good list to be on. San Antonio is one of the five worst cities in the nation for drunk driving, analysis shows. In fact, four of those five are Texas cities: Austin, El Paso, and Houston join San Antonio. Las Vegas comes in...
news4sanantonio.com
News 4 San Antonio Exclusive: Gov. Greg Abbott talks migrants, abortion, Uvalde, and more
Governor Greg Abbott made a visit to San Antonio on Thursday. The Governor was in town giving the keynote address at the luncheon for the Asian-American Alliance. The event was held at NU-STAR Energy headquarters where Abbott touted economic growth in the Lone Star State. News 4 San Antonio sat...
KCEN TV NBC 6
San Antonio resident becomes overnight millionaire after playing Texas Lottery
TEXAS, USA — A San Antonio resident just won $1 million playing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Pit Stop Food Mart #30 on 1530 West Loop 1604 North. The winner elected to remain anonymous. This was the first of eight...
Bexar County sheriff identifies crime in immigrant flights investigation
The crime could be used to bring charges to potential suspects.
KSAT 12
Elon Musk and The Boring Co. waiting on green light for SA tunnel plan
SAN ANTONIO – Nearly seven months after Alamo City officials said they were advancing discussions with The Boring Co. regarding a proposed underground transit tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport with the downtown area, Elon Musk’s venture has yet to strike a deal. As the company focuses on...
cw39.com
Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
San Antonio Pets Alive offers free dog, puppy adoptions this weekend
This is not a drill.
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
Chick-fil-A to open $1.2M San Antonio-area location, first in Cibolo
It will be the first location in Cibolo.
KSAT 12
Toys ‘R’ Us opens in malls in San Antonio, across Texas
SAN ANTONIO – The beloved Toys ‘R’ Us retailer has returned, this time inside hundreds of Macy’s stores. Toys ‘R’ Us is now open in 25 Macy’s stores across Texas, including four in San Antonio. See a list of locations below. Another nine...
Texas Family Lets Baby Foxes Live In Backyard 'As Long As They Don't Bite'
"They were here before I was. I mean, I can't say no."
KSAT 12
24 years ago, the tragic flood of ‘98 came through San Antonio
The 500-year flood — that’s what we saw back on Saturday, Oct. 17, 1998. Simply put, a “500-year flood” describes the odds of a massive flood happening. A 1-in-500 chance… or a 0.2% chance. A lot better than hitting the lottery, but still not a good bet.
KTSA
San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
