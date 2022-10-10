ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

MySanAntonio

These are 11 things you should know before moving to San Antonio

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. San Antonio is among the largest and fastest growing cities in the U.S., so it’s unsurprisingly welcomed a host of newcomers in recent years. The pandemic shift to working from home, coupled with San Antonio’s reputation as an emerging tech hub, have made it a popular relocation destination for people across the country.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Elon Musk and The Boring Co. waiting on green light for SA tunnel plan

SAN ANTONIO – Nearly seven months after Alamo City officials said they were advancing discussions with The Boring Co. regarding a proposed underground transit tunnel connecting San Antonio International Airport with the downtown area, Elon Musk’s venture has yet to strike a deal. As the company focuses on...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
cw39.com

Report says these restaurants have the best BBQ in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s easy for Texans and those who frequently travel to the Lone Star State to know in their hearts, minds, and stomachs that the best barbecue is found here. The question does beg though, what restaurants in the state have not only the best BBQ...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

San Antonio falls in line with Texas, U.S. in favorite car color

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio, Austin, Houston and Dallas-Ft.Worth each share something in common when it comes to the color of cars on the road. A new study by iSeeCars shows that white cars are the most popular in the top four largest metropolitan areas in Texas. When moving beyond grayscale colors (white, gray, silver, black), blue was the most popular color for cars in San Antonio, Austin and Houston, while DFW took the color red as its second most popular color.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

