Read full article on original website
Related
wbap.com
AAA Texas: Another Jump for Statewide Pump Price Average
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.32 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is 12 cents more than on this day last week and is 40 cents more per gallon compared to this day last year.
wbap.com
Alex Jones Ordered to Pay $965-million for Sandy Hook Lies
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered by a Connecticut jury to pay $965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax. The verdict is the second big judgment against the Infowars host for...
Comments / 0