Zacks.com

Rockwell Automation (ROK) to Acquire CUBIC to Boost Portfolio

ROK - Free Report) recently announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Bronderslev, Denmark-based CUBIC, which specializes in modular systems for the construction of electrical panels. CUBIC’s innovative motor control solutions will strengthen ROK’s portfolio of leading intelligent motor control technologies. The transaction, subject to...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

5 Attractive Relative Price Strength Plays in Today's Market

Despite some moderation from a 40-year high level, inflation in the United States is proving to be much more stubborn than expected. According to the recently released Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers for September, the figure stood at 8.2%. While it’s officially the third-straight down month — and lower notably from June’s record 9.1% — it’s high enough for the Fed to continue hiking interest rates.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Has Equinor (EQNR) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

EQNR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

4 Stocks to Buy on Steady Growth in Services Sector Activity

Inflationary pressures have been taking a toll on the U.S. economy but the services sector still seems to be on solid ground. Although services activity slowed modestly in September, it is still growing at an impressive pace, hinting at the underlying strength in the economy despite surging interest rates. The Institute for Supply Management last week reported that services activity rose once again in August.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (ACI) Moves 11.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

ACI - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 11.5% higher at $28.63. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 10.3% loss over the past four weeks. Shares of Albertsons Companies gained following...
RETAIL
Zacks.com

Uniti (UNIT) Surges 10.5%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

UNIT - Free Report) shares ended the last trading session 10.5% higher at $7.29. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.5% loss over the past four weeks. The increased optimism stems from the...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

2 Laser Stocks to Watch in a Challenging Industry

IPGP - Free Report) and Cutera (. CUTR - Free Report) are well-positioned to benefit from these trends. Robust demand for high-power continuous wave and pulsed laser for cutting and battery processing applications, growing demand for high-performance optical devices and ongoing adoption of cloud computing, autonomous driving, IoT and 5G are key catalysts for these industry participants.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH) Gains From Loans, Higher Costs Ail

CBSH - Free Report) is well-positioned for revenue growth, aided by the moderate rise in loan demand and its efforts to strengthen non-interest income. However, a steady rise in operating expenses and a lack of loan diversification are headwinds. The company’s growth strategy is driven by organic expansion efforts. Though...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

3 Large-Cap Growth Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns

Large-cap funds are ideal investment options for those who seek high returns as well as a lesser risk than small-cap and mid-cap funds. These funds have exposure to large-cap stocks with a long-term performance history, assuring more stability than mid or small caps. Additionally, growth funds focus on realizing an...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

RBB (RBB) Moves 5.5% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

RBB - Free Report) shares rallied 5.5% in the last trading session to close at $21.40. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% loss over the past four weeks. Shares...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Why Cash Rich Companies, ETFs are Beating the Market

(1:00) - Breaking Down The Recent Market Action: What To Expect Moving Forward. (5:25) - The Importance of Investing In Companies With High Cash Flow. (12:30) - Should You Be Looking To Invest In The Global Markets?. (19:00) - The Pacer Trendpilot ETF Series. (22:40) - Pacer Lunt Large Cap...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Commercial Metals (CMC) Q4 Earnings & Sales Top Mark, Rise Y/Y

CMC - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.45 for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Aug 31, 2022), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.23. The bottom line surged 94% from the prior-year fiscal quarter’s earnings per share of $1.26. Including one-time items, CMC achieved an EPS...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Zacks.com

4 Sector ETFs to Tap on Rising Inflation

FTXG - Free Report) , Vanguard Real Estate ETF (. VNQ - Free Report) , SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (. XHS - Free Report) and SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (. XTN - Free Report) in focus. Behind the Inflation Numbers. The consumer price index rose 0.4% in September...
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio

It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments. While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Utilities Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter. We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more...
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Insurance Giant Showing Immunity to This Year's Market Volatility

As stocks continue to hover near the lows of the year, the question of whether we’ve hit a bottom for this bear market remains. A lot of damage has occurred, particularly in growth and technology stocks, as the Nasdaq has fallen over 33% from its November 2021 peak. Much has been discounted in the stock market in terms of the slowing growth that lies ahead.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Is CNH (CNHI) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"

Growth investors focus on stocks that are seeing above-average financial growth, as this feature helps these securities garner the market's attention and deliver solid returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. In addition to volatility, these stocks carry above-average risk by their very nature. Also, one...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Trading, Higher Rates to Aid Morgan Stanley's (MS) Q3 Earnings

MS - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 results, scheduled to be announced on Oct 14, are expected to reflect the benefits of robust trading performance. Like the last quarter, wherein market volatility and client activity were unexpectedly robust, the overall trading business in the to-be-reported quarter was a bright spot. After...
STOCKS

