SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO