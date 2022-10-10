Read full article on original website
WKTV
Rotating storm in Oneida County earlier this afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a rare October tornado warning for Northern Oneida County earlier this afternoon. The warning is no longer in effect. A line of strong storms showed signed of rotation in the Doppler Radar, prompting the weather service to issue that warning. No wind damage was reported...
Tornado warning issued for northeastern Oneida County
Oneida County, N.Y. -- A tornado warning is in effect for the northeastern portion of Oneida County, according to the National Weather Service. The alert urges all residents in the Boonville area to take cover immediately, avoid windows and find shelter if you are driving in the area. The weather...
“Potent Cold Front” Bringing Trouble to Upstate NY, NWS Warns
As far as fall weather goes in Upstate New York, this week has been just about perfect and could not be timed better with peak foliage for many towns. But with the beauty of fall comes the looming threat of winter weather. Most of us are in no hurry to...
cnyhomepage.com
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Sylvan Beach
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service has issued a severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Oneida County until 2:45PM Thursday, 10/13. At 2:06 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Highmarket to Verona Beach, moving east at 35 mph. 60 mph wind gusts and three-quarter inch hail are associated with this storm.
localsyr.com
Taste of winter for CNY next week?!
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — October can be a wild month with summery warmth one minute, then a taste of winter the next. So far, October 2022 has been quite nice overall, but after the rain and wind of Thursday and then mainly quiet and fairly mild weather Friday into the weekend, things look to turn unsettled and not so nice early to the middle of the week of October 16.
cnyhomepage.com
Weather Alert: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Oneida County
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 1:46 pm on Thursday, October 13th, the Nation Weather Service out of Binghamton issued a Serve Thunderstorm Warning for Oneida County until 2:45 pm. The radar indicates the storm is moving east at around 35 mph, extending near Redfield to Bridgeport with max...
1,400 without power in Camillus after winds knock down tree, powerlines
Update: Power has been restored in Camillus, according to a National Grid outage map. As of 8 p.m. Thursday, the power company lists no outages in the town. Camillus, N.Y. -- Over 1,400 people in Camillus are without power Thursday, according to a National Grid outage map. The outage occurred...
Lake Effect Snow Very Possible Next Week in New York State
The weather on Tuesday and Wednesday across New York State has been feeling more like late spring, rather than mid-October. Temperatures reached the '70s in many spots on Tuesday and/or Wednesday, with most regions reaching at least the mid-60's, including Western New York off Lake Erie. Those summer-like temperatures are...
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
localsyr.com
Thruway crash snarls traffic up to six hours in Salina
SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It took crews 10 hours to clear a crash on I-90 in the Town of Salina. The crash involving two tractor-trailers, occurred Thursday evening at 5:34 p.m., according to New York State Police. Troopers said the accident occurred at Mile Marker 286.3 at Exit 38.
La Niña winter now 75% likely. Here’s when it ends
The mid-October ENSO update from the Climate Prediction Center and the Columbia Climate School points toward an even higher probability of a third winter in a row of La Niña, increasing the odds over previous forecasts.
Its Jam Packed! Look At All the Fish in This Upstate NY Hatchery
Nature in motion is truly a sight to see, especially when it looks so cool like this. Fish Hatcheries across New York State are working to both revive and sustain fish populations. They will raise the species and then release them back into the wild when they are ready. You...
Upstate NY fall foliage map: Get out there leaf peepers, peak colors are everywhere
All of Upstate New York will be hitting their autumnal peak or be just-past-peak this week in an explosion of fall colors. The fifth fall foliage map has been released by I LOVE NY, the state’s tourism website, with predictions for autumn leaves during the week of Oct. 12-18, 2022.
CDC recommends masks in Syracuse area again as Covid hospitalizations rise
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks in 12 New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels, up from nine counties last week. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Cayuga County, Madison County, Onondaga County, and Oswego County.
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
First frost advisory hits central Pa. early, this year
The National Weather Service has issued its first frost warning of the season for central Pennsylvania this weekend. There could be patches of frost throughout the midstate, especially in low-altitude areas such as valleys and along the Susquehanna, between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. tonight, according to Rachel Buvala, a meteorologist with the NWS.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
New reports unveil new details about oil spill at Oswego Harbor
OSWEGO — Remediation and site restoration work involving an oil spill at Oswego Harbor that leaked between 500 to 750 gallons of fuel oil onto Lake Ontario concluded in late August, new reports from the Oswego Harbor Power Plant show. Monitoring of groundwater quality, storm sewer discharges, and the shoreline will continue for at least another year on a quarterly basis, according to the State Department of Environmental Conservation.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
How Creepy! What Did the DEC Release into This Upstate NY River?
The NYS Department of Environmental Conservation recently released over 1,000 fish into the Genessee River towards Rochester, New York. At first glance you would think these "fish" were brown colored sharks. They also appear to have jagged backs, almost like a dinosaur. Maybe that's just to the untrained eye, but...
