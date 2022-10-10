Read full article on original website
Garden Opening at Binghamton Site Where Cheri Lindsey Died
Construction of a memorial garden on the property where a 12-year-old Binghamton girl was killed is nearing completion. The project on the city's North Side is being developed on the site where Cheri Lindsey's body was found in March 1984. Cheri disappeared while delivering newspapers in the neighborhood. Her body...
Couple Scams Owego Convenience Store Out of Thousands of Dollars
New York State Police are looking for two people who used some trickery to get thousands of dollars from a Tioga county store. New York State Police in Owego are investigating a scam where a man and a woman were able to steal over thousands of dollars. According to a...
Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
Four Of America’s Best Coziest Towns Are Near Binghamton, New York
Is it just me, or did we go from hot, humid summer temperatures to late October temperatures in a snap? I was hoping for an early Autumn with temperatures hovering around 70 with low humidity to enjoy before old man winter crashes through the door for several months. That being...
‘I was really numb’: Victim’s mother reacts to Parkland school shooter decision
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Parkland school shooter, Nikolas Cruz, will spend the rest of his life in prison. The jury came to this decision on Oct. 13 after seven hours of deliberations, ending the three-month trial. While the jury of 12 did find there were aggravating factors that could warrant the death sentence, it ultimately sentenced […]
wellsvillesun.com
NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery
Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
Film shooting will periodically close North Tioga Street Thursday
ITHACA, N.Y.—A part of North Tioga Street will be intermittently closed throughout the day Thursday to allow for a movie crew to shoot a film there, the City of Ithaca announced. There will be some “short-term” closures of the 400 block of North Tioga Street between 10 a.m. and...
owegopennysaver.com
Owego Police Department Report
The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
New owner for dilapidated Kmart
An electric supply company is purchasing and moving into the former KMart building in Endicott.
Endicott Native Advancing Medical Research While In The Navy
We talk and write about our local athletes that have made it big on the national stage. I think we should also mention and honor other local residents that are making a difference. In many ways, they are more important than our sports stars. One such case is Lt. Brian...
Structure fire destroys home in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire destroyed a home in Elmira Tuesday evening, the Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Sincock calling it “unlivable,” following the blaze. Reports of the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. According to Sincock, the fire started in the second-floor hallway of 1050 Magee St. and spread across the top floor […]
Avelo postpones new flights out of Greater Binghamton Airport
In wake of Hurricane Ian, Avelo Airlines announced today that all newly announced routes to Fort Myers (RSW) have been postponed, including flights from the Greater Binghamton Airport (BGM).
Binghamton University Pipe Dream
BU continues search for lost battle site
Binghamton University faculty are preparing to continue the search for a lost battle site. BU’s Public Archaeology Facility (PAF) has recently been awarded a $71,630 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to continue searching for Fort Bull, the unknown site of a battle in the French and Indian War. The search will resume in the summer of 2023 with the help of military veterans and youth from the Oneida Indian Nation, whose homeland is part of the excavation site.
Reward available for information on the 2020 death of Richard Seeley
ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — The family of Richard Seeley, in conjunction with Schuyler County Officials, is offering a reward for any information on the suspicious death of Seeley in August 2020. The reward was arranged by the family and the offices of the Schuyler County District Attorney and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Department. The reward […]
Cortland County man arrested for welfare fraud
A Town of Willet man was arrested yesterday after an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff's Office and the Cortland County Department of Social Services determined that he had committed welfare fraud.
Homeless crisis in Broome as shelters are full
Broome County has run out of places for the homeless to stay.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
Man dies after falling into Ithaca Falls, trying to take a photo
Ithaca Falls is located just outside of downtown Ithaca and has a 150 feet drop, according to Visit Ithaca.(Grant Johnson) (ITHACA, NY) A 35-year-old man died from injuries sustained from slipping and falling into the base of Ithaca Falls located off Lake St. on Tuesday afternoon.
Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged
Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
Man slips, dies after trying to climb to top of Ithaca Falls, police say
Ithaca, N.Y. — A man died Tuesday after he attempted to climb to the top of Ithaca Falls, police said. Harish C. Nekkalapu, 35, of Ontario, Canada, planned on taking a photo once he climbed up but fell before getting there, Ithaca police spokesman Lt. Jacob Young said. Nekkalapu...
