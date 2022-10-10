ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Port, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WETM 18 News

Elmira teen arrested for Southport burglary

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) — An Elmira man has been arrested and charged after being named a suspect in a burglary that took place back in August. According to the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office, Coby R. Barnes, 19, was arrested Tuesday after being found a suspect in a burglary that occurred on August 25, 2022. Police […]
ELMIRA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florida, NY
City
Southport, FL
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
City
Elmira, NY
wellsvillesun.com

NY Landquest: 80 acres Farmhouse and Timberland in Pine City NY, slideshow/gallery

Beautiful woodlot is only a “stones-throw” from the NY – PA state line. The 100-year-old farmhouse has good bones and the convenience of natural gas. The home has had several recent updates with a newer metal roof, new natural gas furnace, hot water tank, and some replacement windows. Great opportunity to utilize the home as a seasonal retreat and enjoy hunting the property that is part of a large wood lot. There are strong wildlife populations in the area including deer, bear, and turkey supported by an abundance of nearby farm fields.
PINE CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Owego Police Department Report

The Owego Police Department reported that during the week of Sept. 26, 2022 through Oct. 02, 2022 there were 85 calls for service, they responded to one motor vehicle accident, and 12 traffic tickets were issued. In the month of September, the Owego Police Department K-9 Unit assisted Owego Police...
OWEGO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Phillips
WETM 18 News

Structure fire destroys home in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A structure fire destroyed a home in Elmira Tuesday evening, the Deputy Fire Chief, Dan Sincock calling it “unlivable,” following the blaze. Reports of the fire came in around 7:00 p.m. According to Sincock, the fire started in the second-floor hallway of 1050 Magee St. and spread across the top floor […]
ELMIRA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Irma#Hurricanes#Hurricane Agnes#Florida House#Hurricane Ian#Floridians#Southside High School
Binghamton University Pipe Dream

BU continues search for lost battle site

Binghamton University faculty are preparing to continue the search for a lost battle site. BU’s Public Archaeology Facility (PAF) has recently been awarded a $71,630 grant from the National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) to continue searching for Fort Bull, the unknown site of a battle in the French and Indian War. The search will resume in the summer of 2023 with the help of military veterans and youth from the Oneida Indian Nation, whose homeland is part of the excavation site.
VESTAL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whcuradio.com

Cortland man arrested twice in four days for related crimes

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is facing charges after a pair of incidents. State Police at Marathon and Cortland County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Tower Road in Cortlandville on October 7th for a report of someone firing a shotgun and threatening others. After an investigation, Troopers arrested 37-year-old Michael Grossi. He was charged with felony gun possession and misdemeanor menacing. He was also charged with misdemeanor illegal discharge of a firearm, an Environmental Conservation Law. The victims were issued an order of protection by a judge. On Tuesday, State Police at Marathon arrested Grossi again for violating that order. He will appear in Virgil Town Court on November 8th.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Attempted shotgun purchase flagged by State Police, man charged

Canton, Pa. — A Canton man on parole lied on the application to purchase a firearm from a local sporting goods store, police said. Chandler Allen Trowbridge, 23, admitted the lie to officers when they confronted him with the allegations, according to an affidavit. Trooper Matthew Santiago's investigation uncovered a 2020 guilty plea to a third-degree felony Trowbridge committed in New Jersey. At that time, Trowbridge was in possession of...
CANTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy