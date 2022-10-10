Read full article on original website
Related
Putin says Ukraine mobilisation should be finished in two weeks
ASTANA, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Russia should be finished calling up reservists in two weeks, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday, promising an end to a divisive mobilization that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and huge numbers flee the country.
Washington Examiner
Biden State Department official says Serbian relations have 'never' been better at DC embassy opening
During the opening reception of Serbia's brand new embassy in Washington, D.C., Gabriel Escobar of the State Department boasted to the crowd, which included Serbian first lady Tamara Vucic and Ambassador Marko Duric, that relations between the Balkan nation and the United States have "never been better." The comment from Escobar, the deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, comes amid the Biden administration's public support for the European Union's facilitation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
Washington Examiner
Russian-backed leaders urge citizens in Kherson to flee to Russia or Crimea
Civilians in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson have been asked to evacuate the area and go to Russia or Crimea. Vladimir Saldo, the Kherson region's acting governor, asked Russian leaders on Thursday to arrange departures due to the threat of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russian state media TASS reported on Friday.
Washington Examiner
Designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism
The Senate has repeatedly shown support for designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Biden administration, however, definitively rejected these appeals in mid-September. Nevertheless, to circumvent the executive branch, bills that would legislatively impose a terrorist designation are now moving forward in both the House and Senate — and that’s a good thing.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
Putin's rage: Russia wastes dwindling number of missiles 'with no effect'
Russia doesn’t have enough cruise missiles to wage a scorched-earth campaign against Ukrainian civilians while fending off a Ukrainian counteroffensive to liberate occupied territory in the east, Western officials and analysts said. “We know that they are running out of these cruise missiles, which is by the way the...
Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena
Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden's 'No. 1 focus' is lowering prices before inflation report
President Joe Biden is committed to decreasing consumer prices before the release of September's inflation numbers, according to the White House. The "No. 1 focus" of Biden's economic plan is "lowering costs for the American people, making sure that we are tackling inflation," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Supreme Court rejects Trump's bid to toss out ruling in Mar-a-Lago documents case
The Supreme Court denied a request by former President Donald Trump to vacate an appeals court ruling in the case related to the FBI's raid and seizure of documents from his Florida residence in August. In an unsigned order, the high court denied the former president's request Thursday afternoon. Trump...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Clinton ally lied about sourcing for anti-Trump dossier claim after hearing it on cable news
A longtime Democratic operative testified he fabricated the sourcing behind a claim about Trump’s 2016 campaign that ended up in British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier. Charles Dolan, an ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton who spent many years doing work with Russian officials and businesses, testified Thursday...
Washington Examiner
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
Washington Examiner
Inflation top voter issue, 60% blame Biden bumbling
Rising inflation is the top election issue for over 8 out of 10 voters, with most blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for making the economy worse in less than two years on the job. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 84% said that rising prices would be important in...
Washington Examiner
The Biden-Pelosi-Schumer deficits are a catastrophe
While the Biden administration brags that it “cut” the federal government’s annual deficit in half in the fiscal year 2022, the reality is that the $1.4 trillion deficit is not a triumph but a travesty. The “decline” in the deficit reported on Oct. 11 comes despite, not...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
She's right about Democrats, but Tulsi Gabbard is no conservative
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is extremely likable. As a veteran and active member of the Army Reserve, it's clear she has a deep love for her country. As a presidential candidate in 2020, she stood out among her Democratic Party peers for her knowledge and poise. She held her own with the more experienced members of the party. But this week, Gabbard announced she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she called an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."
Washington Examiner
READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote
Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
Washington Examiner
Trump open to testifying — if Jan. 6 committee aired it live, New York Times reporter says
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly "animated" by the Jan. 6 committee voting to subpoena him for documents and testimony. New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has long covered the Trump beat, said the former president has told people close to him he would consider testifying — on one specific condition.
North Korea says it will not overlook any kind of military provocations
SEOUL, Oct 15 (Reuters) - North Korea on Saturday warned that it would take "overwhelming military countermeasures" against what it called deliberate provocations by South Korea, as tensions remained high following the North's ballistic missile launches in recent weeks.
Washington Examiner
Army secretary gets pushback after denying military 'wokeness' problems
The secretary of the Army denies that the service branch has been emphasizing racial, gender, and social justice over war-fighting skills, but not everyone believes her. “I’m not sure what ‘woke’ means. I think woke means a lot of different things to different people,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday during the Association of the Army’s annual conference. “If ‘woke’ means we are not focused on war-fighting (or) we are not focused on readiness, that doesn’t reflect what I see at installations all around the country or overseas when I go and visit.”
Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings
Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
Washington Examiner
Putin won't go nuclear — if he does, he may be overthrown
Russian President Vladimir Putin is desperate, that’s for sure. But his threat of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine is a classic Soviet-style attempt at blackmail that, hopefully, no Western leader will fall for. Calls for appeasement at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty are inappropriate at this point. The...
Comments / 0