Washington Examiner

Biden State Department official says Serbian relations have 'never' been better at DC embassy opening

During the opening reception of Serbia's brand new embassy in Washington, D.C., Gabriel Escobar of the State Department boasted to the crowd, which included Serbian first lady Tamara Vucic and Ambassador Marko Duric, that relations between the Balkan nation and the United States have "never been better." The comment from Escobar, the deputy assistant secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, comes amid the Biden administration's public support for the European Union's facilitation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia.
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

Russian-backed leaders urge citizens in Kherson to flee to Russia or Crimea

Civilians in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson have been asked to evacuate the area and go to Russia or Crimea. Vladimir Saldo, the Kherson region's acting governor, asked Russian leaders on Thursday to arrange departures due to the threat of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, Russian state media TASS reported on Friday.
POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism

The Senate has repeatedly shown support for designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism. The Biden administration, however, definitively rejected these appeals in mid-September. Nevertheless, to circumvent the executive branch, bills that would legislatively impose a terrorist designation are now moving forward in both the House and Senate — and that’s a good thing.
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Examiner

Putin's rage: Russia wastes dwindling number of missiles 'with no effect'

Russia doesn’t have enough cruise missiles to wage a scorched-earth campaign against Ukrainian civilians while fending off a Ukrainian counteroffensive to liberate occupied territory in the east, Western officials and analysts said. “We know that they are running out of these cruise missiles, which is by the way the...
MILITARY
The Independent

Trump news – live: DoJ asks court to toss Mar-a-Lago special master order as Trump ignores Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump has sent a livid letter to the members of the 6 January select committee after it issued a subpoena demanding that he testify.Reacting furiously to yesterday’s hearing, Mr Trump slammed the nine-member panel as a “sham committee” after it voted unanimously to subpoena him. The letter takes a similar tone, mocking the committee’s supposedly low TV ratings and complaining that it did not investigate Mr Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of massive election fraud (which it restates at length).However, the letter does not acknowledge the subpoena, or give any indication as to whether he will comply with it.In her...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Inflation top voter issue, 60% blame Biden bumbling

Rising inflation is the top election issue for over 8 out of 10 voters, with most blaming President Joe Biden’s policies for making the economy worse in less than two years on the job. In the latest Rasmussen Reports survey, 84% said that rising prices would be important in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

The Biden-Pelosi-Schumer deficits are a catastrophe

While the Biden administration brags that it “cut” the federal government’s annual deficit in half in the fiscal year 2022, the reality is that the $1.4 trillion deficit is not a triumph but a travesty. The “decline” in the deficit reported on Oct. 11 comes despite, not...
BUSINESS
Washington Examiner

She's right about Democrats, but Tulsi Gabbard is no conservative

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is extremely likable. As a veteran and active member of the Army Reserve, it's clear she has a deep love for her country. As a presidential candidate in 2020, she stood out among her Democratic Party peers for her knowledge and poise. She held her own with the more experienced members of the party. But this week, Gabbard announced she is leaving the Democratic Party, which she called an "elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Examiner

READ IN FULL: Trump's response to Jan. 6 committee's subpoena vote

Former President Donald Trump issued his latest attack against the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, just one day after the panel held its final public hearing before the midterm elections. In a 14-page statement issued Friday, the former president denounced the panel as being made...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Army secretary gets pushback after denying military 'wokeness' problems

The secretary of the Army denies that the service branch has been emphasizing racial, gender, and social justice over war-fighting skills, but not everyone believes her. “I’m not sure what ‘woke’ means. I think woke means a lot of different things to different people,” Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said on Monday during the Association of the Army’s annual conference. “If ‘woke’ means we are not focused on war-fighting (or) we are not focused on readiness, that doesn’t reflect what I see at installations all around the country or overseas when I go and visit.”
POLITICS
AFP

Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings

Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
PROTESTS
Washington Examiner

Putin won't go nuclear — if he does, he may be overthrown

Russian President Vladimir Putin is desperate, that’s for sure. But his threat of using tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine is a classic Soviet-style attempt at blackmail that, hopefully, no Western leader will fall for. Calls for appeasement at the expense of Ukraine’s sovereignty are inappropriate at this point. The...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

