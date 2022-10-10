Former Fed Chairman Bernanke wins Nobel Prize for research on financial crises

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Fed suffers another setback in efforts to curb inflation
Expectations of future inflation unexpectedly rose on Friday, another setback for the Federal Reserve in its quest to bring down soaring inflation. The University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index noted that consumers now expect prices will climb 5.1% over the coming year, up from 4.7% in September and the first increase since March, according to preliminary numbers released Friday.
Washington Examiner
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
Washington Examiner
Biden administration says student loan forgiveness application will cost $100M annually
The Department of Education says that the estimated operational costs of the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan will exceed $100 million. In a filing with the Office of Management and Budget, the department tabbed the annual cost of running the loan forgiveness application at $101.3 million. The costs include the creation of a website form, processing applications, and administrative support for borrowers.
Washington Examiner
White House: Biden's 'No. 1 focus' is lowering prices before inflation report
President Joe Biden is committed to decreasing consumer prices before the release of September's inflation numbers, according to the White House. The "No. 1 focus" of Biden's economic plan is "lowering costs for the American people, making sure that we are tackling inflation," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters Wednesday.
RELATED PEOPLE
Washington Examiner
'It's that simple': Biden goes all-in tying Republicans to future inflation
President Joe Biden is employing a familiar campaign strategy to spin the September consumer price index report, which outpaced projections and showed core inflation hitting a 40-year high. The president frequently implores voters to compare him to the "alternative" and not the "almighty," and he sought to insulate his economic...
Washington Examiner
Economic woes deflating Biden include a tumbling stock market
Inflation is the biggest economic issue dominating the midterm election campaign and making Democrats nervous, but the stock market’s performance isn’t too far behind. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is, at this writing, below where it was when President Joe Biden took office. In September, the S&P 500 took its worst single-day loss in over two years after hitting a record high in January. The Dow fell 1,200 points as Biden and congressional Democrats celebrated the Inflation Reduction Act at the White House. (The markets were spooked by higher-than-expected inflation.)
Washington Examiner
Biden's Inflation Reduction Act is not reducing inflation
Last summer, President Joe Biden and his entire White House economic team were swearing up and down that inflation was merely "transitory." They brushed off concerns that Biden's unnecessary post-COVID stimulus package was fueling the inflationary fire. "As our economy comes roaring back, we've seen some price increases," Biden admitted....
Washington Examiner
Biden should ask a mirror whom to blame for his energy policy failure
President Joe Biden and his congressional allies were very shocked when OPEC+ countries announced they would cut oil production by 2 million barrels a day, starting this November. Some lawmakers even propose punishing OPEC by pulling all U.S. military assets out of the Middle East (conveniently ignoring that those deployments are there to protect U.S. interests).
Comments / 0