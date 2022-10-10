ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Liberal Media Scream: Psaki says if media don’t cover, Hunter Biden isn’t news

By Paul Bedard, Washington Secrets Columnist
Washington Examiner
 4 days ago
Chris
4d ago

Hunter and joe are done. They're busted. FB and social media suppressed the laptop and diary. Burisma also. Oh the china deal with Hunters partner . Hunter ,joe and jim changed documents to steal millions from Tony Bobulinsky. They suppressed that for years ?

earlybird1
3d ago

Left constantly deflects to Trump and the media ignores anything that could damage the left. I think it’s up to us to remind them what the media ignores. I’ve been commenting “HUNTERS LAPTOP 2024!🇺🇸” on every liberal article I see and the response should be fantastic 🤣

Timothy James
4d ago

thats the main fact that makes it news. its all a cover up . so she can circle back with the truth then.

Daily Mail

Do you see a bright future for Harris, Joe? Biden says 'Kamala won't be the last woman to be vice president - or president' - 24 hours after her North Korea gaffe

President Joe Biden gave a nod of confidence to Vice President Kamala Harris, saying a woman would one day fill the Oval Office and that first female vice president won't be the last. His comment drew loud applause inside the White House East Room during a Rosh Hashanah celebration, where...
Daily Mail

Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history

President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: President Joe Biden Spending Whopping $265,000 Of Taxpayer Money On Staff To Combat Probes Into Son Hunter

President Joe Biden has spent upwards of $300,000 of taxpayer money in an effort to combat an inevitable Republican-led investigation into his son, Hunter Biden, should the GOP take control of Congress next month, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The shocking development comes just four weeks before the upcoming midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, which could see the Democrats lose their current control of the House of Representatives.Should the GOP take back the House in November, Republican lawmakers have vowed to open a series of different investigations against the Biden Administration – including probes into the origins of Covid-19, the abrupt withdrawal...
The Independent

White House press secretary loses patience with repetitive question from Fox reporter on migrants

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Friday ended up in a testy exchange with Fox News correspondent Jacqui Heinrich after the reporter asked a question that had already been covered in the day’s daily briefing.Ms Jean-Pierre spent a significant portion of Friday’s session discussing the Biden administration’s response to Republican governors using buses and airplanes to send asylum-seekers to Democratic-led jurisdictions to punish state and local leaders for not supporting harsher border policies. At one point during the daily briefing, Ms Jean-Pierre was asked if the administration had considered moving migrants from the communities where they entered the US...
Fox News

Karine Jean-Pierre called out for 'embarrassing' answers after Biden's gaffe about late congresswoman

Former National Republican Congressional Committee communications director Matt Gorman called out White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday after she refused to admit President Biden had made a gaffe at a speaking event. Gorman reacted on "The Faulkner Focus" after Biden looked in the crowd for deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., sparking a flurry of questions from reporters to Jean-Pierre.
RadarOnline

Leaked DOJ Documents Indicate Hunter Biden Is Set To Receive Weak Slap On The Wrist Over Findings In Federal Investigation

Hunter Biden is set to receive a “sweet deal” and weak “slap on the wrist” as a result of the federal government’s nearly four-year investigation into the scandal-scarred first son, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com reported on Thursday, leaks from within the Department of Justice indicated federal agents are currently in possession of enough evidence to charge President Joe Biden’s 52-year-old son with tax crimes and the illegal purchase of a handgun.But those charges are hardly as devastating as the other potential crimes Hunter was initially suspected of committing – such as money laundering, fraud and violating the Foreign Agents Registration...
Deadline

Joe Biden Says He Told King Charles That Queen Elizabeth Would “Be With Him Every Step Of The Way”

Joe Biden offered his personal recollections of Queen Elizabeth as “decent, honorable and all about service,” while he said that he consoled King Charles by telling him that “she’s going to be with him every step of the way — every minute, every moment.” Biden gave remarks after signing the official condolence book at Lancaster House in London, one of a series of appearances he made with First Lady Jill Biden in advance of the funeral for the Queen on Monday. “We’ve had an opportunity to meet with an awful lot of consequential people, but I can say that the ones who...
Fox News

Bill Maher clashes with liberal journalist who claimed Trump supporters 'have a lot to repent for'

"Real Time" host Bill Maher had a tense exchange with Puck News correspondent Julia Ioffe after she claimed that Trump supporters "have a lot to repent for." During the "Overtime" segment where viewer questions are answered after the show on YouTube, Maher complained about the political polarization that has taken place across the country in recent years and how he doesn't want to be forced to "choose sides" since he finds things disagreeable with both parties.
Daily Mail

Bill Clinton claims Republicans win elections by 'finding some new way to scare the living daylights out of swing voters' and insists if Democrats 'say the right things' they could hold onto power

Bill Clinton, 76, said that Republicans are only able to 'close' in midterm elections because 'they scare people' into thinking they need to vote in right-leaning politicians. The former Democratic president said that his party could hold onto the House and Senate in November's election if they 'say the right things' – suggesting that Republicans are better at embellishing to make their cause seem more dire.
The Independent

Fox News segment takes a turn when doctor refuses to back up anchor’s theories on Biden’s mental state

A doctor threw off a Fox News segment for a brief moment at the weekend after anchor Anita Vogel suggested that US President Joe Biden had experienced mental decline while visiting London.Ms Vogel commented on Mr Biden’s signing of a book of condolence at Lancaster House on Sunday when she said the Democrat had shown signs of “cognitive decline”.The 79-year-old, who has faced similar claims from Republicans and his processor Donald Trump, had been filmed by television cameras asking his wife where they were going after signing the book of condelence in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death...
The Hill

Employees in anonymous letter ask Biden to remove DHS inspector general

A group of employees who work for the internal watchdog at the Department of Homeland Security are calling on President Biden to remove their boss, saying they’ve lost hope the “ship will right itself.”. The request comes after numerous congressional panels have asked DHS Inspector General Joseph Cuffari...
