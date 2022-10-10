Read full article on original website
ohmymag.co.uk
Feeling dizzy? Here's when to see a doctor
It is not out of place to occasionally feel light-headed when you miss breakfast or when you stand too fast or get on a rollercoaster. According to experts, feeling dizzy is generally not a cause for alarm, although it can be an uncomfortable and sometimes scary feeling. Dizziness is also a common symptom of many health conditions, so you need to know when to see a physician when next you feel woozy.
thebiochronicle.com
Hair Loss and Thinning: Causes, Treatments, and Prevention
As we get older, our hair starts to lose thickness and volume. Hair loss can also be caused by health conditions, stress, and nutrition deficiencies, among other factors. There are treatment options that usually help to manage hair loss. Some of these hair care treatment options can also be used to treat the scalp considering it is neglected in most cases. Below, we’ll look further into hair loss and thinning and different treatment options.
How The Flu Shot Affects Your Body
The flu shot is a vaccine that helps protect against the influenza virus. It is typically given as an injection in the arm, but can also be given as a nasal spray. The flu shot is usually given to people who are at high risk of developing serious complications from the flu, such as young children, older adults, pregnant women, and people with certain chronic medical conditions.
nypressnews.com
Ignoring the signs of arterial clogging could ‘reduce ’ lifespan
“The nerves in your feet might also feel number or tingly, and you might have a hard time standing up and walking. Most patients with chronic leg pain will experience this.”. Though pain in the legs should arouse suspicion, the main indicator of PAD is pain during exertion, which subsides...
MedicalXpress
Expert offers tips on how to keep joints healthy as you age
For joints to work well, they need cartilage, a slippery tissue that covers the ends of bones, acts like a shock absorber, and helps joints move smoothly. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., a Mayo Clinic orthopedic surgeon, says many people lose cartilage as they age, but it does not mean that joint replacement is inevitable. Here are some tips for keeping joints healthy.
Psych Centra
Schizophrenia and intelligence
Is schizophrenia related to intelligence? Studies suggest those living with schizophrenia may have lower IQ scores, but more research is needed. Schizophrenia is a chronic mental health condition that can affect a person’s thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Affecting around. , schizophrenia is one of the most common psychotic conditions....
verywellhealth.com
Symptoms of Gum Sores
Gum sores, also known as mouth ulcers, can come on suddenly and disrupt your life. They can cause pain and sensitivity, especially when you eat and drink. Gum sores can be caused by irritation or injury, like new braces, a hit to the mouth or a burn. They might also be canker sores or, less commonly, cold sores.
psychologytoday.com
Why Adult Child/Parent Reconciliation is Often Impossible
Many adult children might want to reconcile but it remains a theoretical that can't be reached in real life. This is also true for parents. Repeated efforts at changing the tenor of the relationship over years diminish the chances that reconciliation can actually happen. There really isn't a "middle ground"...
Consumer Reports.org
How to Prevent and Treat Chronic Constipation
It’s normal to have an occasional bout of constipation. Uncomfortable as it may be, this usually resolves within a few days. But chronic constipation—which might require some action—is the issue if you have at least two of the following symptoms for at least three months:. • You...
Slate
A Remarkable Way for People With Mental Illness to Take Control of Their Care
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. When people hear the term “advance directive,” they usually think about end-of-life situations—like a living will in which you give instructions for how you would like things to be managed if you were terminally ill. Most commonly this will take the form of advance refusals of particular treatments that might delay death without making life comfortable.
Apples are a cure for many serious diseases
Apple is a popular fruit that contains antioxidants, beneficial vitamins, and a lot of other nutrients. Because of the nutritional content of apples, apples may help improve human health, Apples come in a variety of shapes, colors and flavors, and all kinds of apples are good for your health, and here we will show you some of benefits of eating apples.
parentherald.com
Task Force Advises Anxiety Screening for Kids Should Begin as Early as Age 8
The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said on Tuesday, October 11, that pediatricians should screen kids as young as eight for anxiety and children 12 and older for depression during routine well-checks. The independent panel of experts' recommendation applies to kids who do not show signs or symptoms of a...
seniorresource.com
Boomer Tips For Recovering From an Illness or Injury If You Live Alone
Many Boomers live alone. They may not have family or friends who live close by, and when an unexpected health issue occurs, they’re left to recover on their own. Earlier this year, I found myself in this exact situation. I was recovering from open-heart surgery while living alone. Well, during the process, I learned a few things I’d like to share. Here are some tips for making your solo trip to rehabilitation a little easier.
IFLScience
What Does It Really Mean To Die Of “Old Age”?
Dying of “old age”… it certainly is a head-scratcher, and it can make people curious as to what actually is the cause of a person's death. This has become apparent with the recent death of Queen Elizabeth II, as it was announced that "old age" was the cause of death on her death certificate. But what does it mean to die of old age?
parentherald.com
Babies Born During COVID Pandemic May Have Delayed Communication Skills
Babies born into lockdowns because of COVID have taken longer to reach certain developmental milestones than babies who were born before the pandemic, a study has found. Before the COVID pandemic, parents commonly observed their infants pointing at objects by nine months old. Many babies were already saying their first words by the age of one.
themindsjournal.com
Hypervigilance Is A Common And Debilitating Complex-PTSD Symptom
Hypervigilance is a very common and debilitating Complex-PTSD symptom. It leaves abuse survivors feeling perpetually on edge, never knowing if or when the other shoe is going to drop. Indicators of hypervigilance include:. • Being easily startled. • Exhaustion from extreme anxiety. • Trouble concentrating. • Sleep problems. • When...
