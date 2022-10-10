ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Grubby refuses to enter Dota 2 MMR hell

Warcraft III sensation and professional player Manuel Schenkhuizen, better known as Grubby, made the decision to start playing Dota 2 a few months ago. After mainly playing other RTS games like the Age of Empires series and Starcraft, he decided to take on the new challenge of playing one of the most complicated MOBAs. And now, he calls it one of the best decisions he’s ever made, going so far as to say that he regrets not starting the game earlier in life.
One bot lane duo dominated Group A at Worlds 2022

Two players stood out above the rest in Group A of the 2022 League of Legends...
Jankos underlines what G2 must do to advance out of groups at Worlds 2022

After losing to JD Gaming and DWG KIA, G2 Esports are 1-2 in Group B of...
How to collect Overwatch 2 apology rewards Blizzard is handing out after launch struggles

Overwatch 2’s has been a rollercoaster of emotions, with furious anger headed toward the developers, and the game actually being pretty fun. The launch, however, understandably deserved a bit of backlash. The title struggled in almost all aspects, with players being stuck in 40,000 player queues, locked heroes that were already unlocked, DDoS attacks, and little to no quick fixes.
‘I think we suck’: Inspired admits NA is underperforming at Worlds 2022

North American League of Legends fans haven't had anything to smile about at Worlds 2022, with...
What is the ‘Error Starting Game’ bug in Overwatch 2 and how to fix it

Overwatch 2 has had a series of unfortunate bugs that have absolutely ruined the title’s launch. The sequel to Blizzard’s beloved Overwatch is drowning in a collection of extreme queues, game crashes, and locked heroes. The devs have given fans updates and even cosmetics to help ease the...
Is VALORANT on Xbox?

VALORANT has been a PC-exclusive title since releasing in 2020. But recent developments suggest that Riot Games might have plans to expand VALORANT to Xbox as well. Riot has multiple titles that expand from FPS to MMOs and are available on both PC and mobile. None of Riot’s current titles have console releases but a recent partnership with Microsoft could mean a new future for VALORANT.
How to fix Overwatch 2 voice chat not working

Overwatch 2 has been plagued with a series of issues that have almost made the game unplayable. The last thing you want is for your microphone to be a part of the problem too. Microphones can be fiddly at the best of times and sifting through your computer’s settings can be a pain. But sometimes you have to bite the bullet and fix the issue because this is probably the only issue you can fix on Overwatch 2.
When does VALORANT Episode 5, Act 3 start?

It’s time for another VALORANT Act to rotate out. Episode five, Act two is going to conclude in the upcoming week. With the final act of the episode approaching, most players are looking to finish their battle passes before the new rolls out. A new act doesn’t only come...
Riot plans to add victory and defeat post-game screens to VALORANT soon

With the “future of VALORANT” in mind, the developers at Riot Games are planning to roll out a series of upcoming user experience and user interface changes starting with Patch 5.08, including a huge overhaul to the post-game screens showing victory and defeat. The new victory and defeat...
When does Harbor release in VALORANT?

VALORANT already has many agents in its roster of playable characters. But Riot Games keeps on adding more and more, and the next agent, Harbor, is soon making his way to the game. Harbor’s design could be considered as one of the most well-articulated in VALORANT. Hailing from India, this...
