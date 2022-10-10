ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Intersection at Victoria and Murray Streets to close

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 11, the intersection of Victoria Street and Murray Street will close for two weeks, weather permitting, for the installation of utilities.

Drivers will not be able to turn from Victoria Street onto Murray Street or vice versa, during this time. Victoria Street will be closed to through traffic at the intersection.

All businesses and homes in the construction area will remain accessible. Motorists should use caution and obey all signs and barricades posted in the work zone.

This construction is part of the Pump Station Drainage Project. You can find more information by contacting Engineering at 361-485-3340.

2-car collision leaves two injured

VICTORIA, Texas – At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, crews responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the corner of Mockingbird Lane and Main Street. One of the vehicles failed to yield when turning left. The second vehicle then collided head on. As of now, only minor injuries are being reported. Traffic was slow at the intersection as...
Lenora Street Car Fire

VICTORIA,Texas – Around 10:30 this morning, Victoria fire fighters worked a car fire in the 2800 block of Lenora drive. the vehicle was parked inside a garage, but fire fighters got to it before it could spread. No one was hurt. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Opening Date Revealed for Marcos Pizza in Victoria

Another restaurant is about to open in Victoria! The general manager at Marcos has just confirmed that Marcos will open to the public on Monday, October 17! The new Marcos will be located at 6502 North Navarro at the corner of King Authur at the Castle Hills west entrance. The transformation has really picked up in the past two weeks. We are still waiting for the big reveal of the new Mr. Gatties location that is coming to Victoria. Keep tuned to our Townsquare Media radio stations for those details as they become available to us.
Three arrested in drug investigation

Photos released by VCSO in drug investigation VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – On Tuesday, October 4, 2022 members of the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force and members of the Crossroads HIDTA Task Force located and arrested Trace Britton Adams of Victoria, and Lisa Brzozowske of Victoria in the 100 block of Perth. Adams had a Violation of Parole Warrant. Authorities...
UPDATE: Authorities take 2 suspects, including 1 juvenile, into custody for the murder of Rudy Cantu

Martin Alexander Estrada, 32, of Victoria VICTORIA, Texas – 32-year-old Martin Estrada, of Victoria, has been arrested and charged for the murder of Rudy Cantu. A juvenile has also been located and taken into custody in relation to the murder of Cantu. On Wednesday, at approximately 9 a.m., Victoria Police Department officers and detectives, with the assistance of the U.S....
Victoria County Jail assault investigation

VICTORIA, Texas – On Oct. 5, at approximately 10:50 p.m., two inmates reported a physical assault to on-duty detention staff. The two inmates are identified as a 22-year-old male and a 21-year-old male. The two inmates were transported to a hospital and then transferred to hospitals outside of Victoria for additional tests and treatment. Both inmates returned to the Victoria...
43-year-old man dies from fatal gunshot wound

UPDATE: Two suspects were taken into custody by the Victoria Police Department officers and detectives. U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force assisted police. VICTORIA, Texas – A 43-year-old man died from a fatal gunshot wound after being found by officers Tuesday evening. Victoria Police Department officers responded to a domestic disturbance at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in...
2 local residents arrested on multiple charges, including abandoning and endangering four children

VICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, Oct. 10, at approximately 2:50 p.m., a Victoria Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near the intersection of Stayton Avenue and Brownson Street. Law enforcement identified the driver as 34-year-old Jamel Galindo and the passenger as 37-year-old Maricella Siller. While speaking to the occupants, the officer detected the smell of marijuana...
Meals on Wheels Victoria has reached a big milestone in meal deliveries

VICTORIA, Texas – Meals on Wheels daily mission is to deliver meals to those in the Victoria area that are in need. Officials with Meals on Wheels tell us that serving those in need before, during, and after the pandemic, made the daily meal count rise to unprecedented levels. In fact, Meals on Wheels Victoria has now passed the 100,000 meals delivered.
The Crossroads Will Get It’s First True Fall Feel Next Week

Victoria and the Crossroads will have its first true fall feel next week. As of right now, weather models show that a strong cold front will be making its way through the Crossroads early next week and as of right now(10/13/2022), the forecast looks absolutely incredible! According to the Weather Channel 10-day forecast, next week's forecast will be awesome with the lowest temperature hitting 48 degrees.
City issues statement on the passing of Tom Halepaska

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria issued a statement about the passing of the City’s former Super District 6 councilman Tom Halepaska. Halepaska served as a council member representing Super District 6 on the Victoria City Council from May 2004 until May 2019 and served as Mayor Pro-Tem in 2009 and 2018. He also served on numerous boards and committees, including the Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization, Victoria Health Facilities Development Corporation, Golden Crescent Regional Planning Commission, Food Establishment Appeals Board, and the Victoria Sales Tax Development Corporation.
A word from Victoria I.S.D. Superintendent Quintin Shepherd

The following is an article provided by Supt. Quintin Shepherd of the Victoria I.S.D. There are many types of boards, and not all serve the same purpose. I’m not talking about goals, of course not all boards have the same goals. I am talking about what it means to be on that board. What is the purpose of the board itself? Not a question of the purpose of the organization it serves, but the purpose of the board? Sometimes, you might find yourself as part of a social board. These boards have meetings and agendas, and there is a distinct focus on socializing as part of the board meeting. At the opposite end of the spectrum are the corporate boards or working boards. The further a board is to the corporate experience, there is typically less focus there on socializing because there is much work to be done. Nearly all boards are somewhere on this continuum with some work and some socializing, but usually a board will lean one way or the other. Many of you have probably served on a board at some point in your life, whether a PTO board, civic board, social cause board, educational board, or church board to name but a few. Think back on some of those experiences and you’ll quickly be able to recall whether these felt more social or working. Let me be clear, one is not better than the other. I couldn’t care less about judging one as good and the other as bad. I think the better way to frame the question is to ask, “what does it do?” The work of the board serves a function. That is the answer to what does it do? If the function is to bring like-minded people together to socialize in a safe and friendly environment, it allows for creative conversations, idea generation, and networking. That is an important function that needs to occur through socializing. However, if the function is to make something happen and outcome driven, this also answers the question of “what does it do”?
GILL: ‘Until we get a break upstream, we still want to conserve’

VICTORIA, Texas – The City of Victoria remains under Stage III of its drought contingency plan and reminds residents to continue to converse water. At the Oct. 3 City Council Meeting, Public Works Director Ken Gill stated the City currently relies on its water reserves and alternate water permits to meet demand due to low flow on the Guadalupe River.
