High Point, NC

Guest
4d ago

Those light on crime DAs in Guilford County will probably have her walking the streets to kill again. Want to clean up the crime in Guilford County start cleaning house with the DAs starting with Crump

August West
4d ago

Life in jail and we need new DA's who care about the people who over pat them and their ridiculous over payment to their pension..No pensions for all government workers until it's given to the private sector workers too...

WXII 12

Greensboro: 1 shot, 2 arrested in Wednesday shooting, officers say

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person was shot and two were arrested Wednesday in Greensboro, police said. Around 12:45 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting on Fairfax road. At the location, they located one person who had been shot. The gunshot victim was in stable, non-life-threatening, condition. Roosevelt...
GREENSBORO, NC
High Point, NC
Crime & Safety
wfmynews2.com

Two people arrested in connection to Greensboro shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a call about gunshots in Greensboro Wednesday. They found a person suffering a gunshot wound on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road around 12:40 p.m. The victim is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries. Roosevelt Carter, 34, and Shymil McBee, 26, have both...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Parkland High student to face charges after replica gun found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Parkland High School student was found with a replica gun at school, according to deputies. Thursday morning, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools reported that a Parkland High School resource officer found a firearm on a student. The school said it received an anonymous tip. The Forsyth County...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Alamance County inmate who overdosed believed to be responsible for other inmate overdose, deputies say

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who overdosed in the Alamance County Detention Center has been charged in connection to another inmate’s overdose, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Oct. 2 at 1:44 p.m., deputies were told about an overdose in the Alamance County Detention Center. During the investigation, deputies identified […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem Police investigating 19-year old shot at a rec center

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent a 19-year-old to the hospital Monday. It happened at the William C. Sims Recreational Center on Alder Street around 5:30 P.M. Investigators say the victim did not recognize the shooter as they opened fire from across the street,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

