Megyn Kelly slams ‘B-list actress’ Meghan Markle, ‘thin-skinned’ Prince Harry

By Ariel Zilber
 4 days ago

Megyn Kelly blasted “B-list actress” and “social climber” Meghan Markle and her “thin-skinned” husband Prince Harry during an interview with the author of an explosive new book about the royal couple.

“These two are as thin-skinned as they come when it comes to their public image, whether they matter, what people write about them, and whether they are being adequately ‘protected’ by those around them in the maintenance of these images they believe they have,” Kelly said of the Sussexes.

Kelly made the comments on Friday’s episode of the SiriusXM podcast “The Megyn Kelly Show,” during which she interviewed Tom Bower, author of the newly released bestseller “Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and The War Between The Windsors.”

Bower describes Markle as a “seductive” and “tactile” woman who “was hunting for a man in England” beginning in 2013, following her divorce from film producer Trevor Engelson.

“She wanted wealth and she wanted fame,” according to Bower, who reported that Markle “targeted” Harry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pm1c3_0iTFkxcy00
Kelly on Friday interviewed Tom Bower, the British author of a bombshell book about the Sussexes.

In 2018, Harry wed Markle, who had starred in the USA Network dramatic series “Suits.” Less than two years later, they quit the royal family and left the UK, relocating to North America.

The British journalist told Kelly that Markle was someone who “always wanted celebrity but wants to control the narrative.”

Bower scoffed at the couple’s claims they were being unfairly treated by the press.

“Anyone who gets in the way with her is ghosted and attacked, and Harry has become hypersensitive and hates the media and yet seeks approval from the media by going on Netflix or Spotify or Apple TV,” Bower said.

“The contradiction and hypocrisy are enormous.”

Kelly said she was “shocked” that Harry would emerge as sensitive to what was being said and written about him in the news media.

“Her whole thing is about image, so I can see why she’s so easy to upset when it comes to bad press,” Kelly said of Markle.

She then cited reports by Bower and other journalists who have said Harry “believes he’s got a limited time to be on the world stage because Prince George is aging by the moment and will overtake him as the next best thing in the British tabloids.”

Bower replied that Harry is “complicated” and “not really intelligent.” He said he “remains damaged by the early death of his mother, [Princess] Diana.”

“He very foolishly blames the media,” according to Bower, who quotes Harry as saying that the press “murdered” his late mother.

Bower calls the claim of the media’s culpability in Diana’s death “complete nonsense.”

“He loved the adulation,” Bower said of Harry. “He loved it when he was being praised, especially when he was a soldier [serving in the British Army].”

Bower told Kelly that Harry was left more embittered by how he was treated during the week of funeral services and memorials for his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Sept. 8. She was 96 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zUbzk_0iTFkxcy00
Bower reported in his book that Markle “lied” about alleged racist comments made by members of the royal family.

Harry was not allowed to perform a military salute to the queen — nor was he permitted to wear a full-dress military uniform as the late monarch’s casket was passing by.

Harry and his wife were also relegated to the back benches while other non-working royals were seated in the first row during the funeral at Westminster Abbey.

The couple has also reportedly been smarting from the fact that the royals will not bestow the titles of “His and Her Royal Highness” on their two young kids — Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqLGo_0iTFkxcy00
Bower also called Prince Harry “complicated” and “unintelligent.”

Last year, the couple spilled the tea in a bombshell primetime television interview with talk show queen Oprah Winfrey.

Markle told Winfrey that during her short stint as a working royal, she contemplated suicide and heard racist remarks about her children.

