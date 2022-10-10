Read full article on original website
Related
wnynewsnow.com
New York State Child Poverty Advisory Council meets for the first time
ALBANY, NY (WENY) – Following the enactment of the Child Poverty Act last year, Gov. Kathy Hochul launched an advisory council to reduce child poverty statewide. Thursday, the council met for the first time. The council members range from advocate associations, Regional Economic Development Councils, and community members who...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Announces Cannabis Compliance Mentorship Program
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Applications will soon be open for New York state’s cannabis compliance training and mentorship program. The ten-week program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs, with the goal of preparing farmers for the cannabis industry. The program will consist of webinars covering topics such as cannabis cultivation.
wnynewsnow.com
Assembly Debate Highlights Inflation, Crime, Gun Laws, Abortion
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat discussed their priorities during a debate in Jamestown last night. Among top issues include inflation, crime, gun laws and aboriton rights. Assemblyman Andrew Goodell (R) and challenger Sandra Lewis (D) went head to head...
wnynewsnow.com
$60 Million in Home Energy Assistance Coming to NYS
ELMIRA, NY (WENY) – A we head into the winter months, the cost to heat a home is expected to surge this year. Federal funding is available to help low-income New York residents with their heating bills, including those in the Southern Tier. U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand visited Catholic...
RELATED PEOPLE
wnynewsnow.com
Officials Encourage Flu Vaccines by End of October, Recommend Adding COVID Booster
LANCASTER, Pa. (Erie News Now) – According to state health officials, flu season is officially underway. Tuesday, Acting Health Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson joined medical professionals to express the importance of getting the flu vaccine this season. Pennsylvania’s top medical official says this year’s flu season could be worse than last year’s.
wnynewsnow.com
Tax Relief Being Mailed to Eligible New Yorkers
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance announced it has started mailing additional financial relief to eligible New Yorkers. New York said today that they are issuing $475 million dollars in additional New York child and earned income tax payments for 1.8 million people.
wnynewsnow.com
Assembly Candidates Debating In Bid For Election Tonight
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The candidates for New York State’s 150th Assembly seat will debate at the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown tonight. Co-hosted by WRFA-LP, WJTN and WNY News Now, Andrew Goodell (R) and Sandra Lewis (D) will spend 60-minutes answering questions ahead of this fall’s November election.
wnynewsnow.com
Morning Shower Saturday, First Snowflakes Of The Season Possible Next Week
JAMESTOWN – Some may catch an isolated rain shower early in the day on Saturday before some of the coldest air so far this season surges in next week, which may produce the first snowflakes of the season across the Southern Tier. High pressure built into the northeast has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wnynewsnow.com
Soaking Rain Moves In For Thursday, Colder Air On The Way
JAMESTOWN – Thursday will be an all-out yucky day with rain showers and falling temperatures, but that will only a bit a little spoonful of what is in the cards next week as the coolest air so far this season surges in. High pressure has started to slide off...
Comments / 0