Savannah, GA

Babysitter of missing Georgia toddler got ‘odd’ text before he vanished

By Yaron Steinbuch
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K0Dkv_0iTFklHU00

The babysitter of the 20-month-old Georgia boy missing since last week said in a new interview that she was supposed to watch the toddler and his brother the day he vanished — but received a cryptic message that left her alarmed.

“I got a text this morning saying they would not be here — would not be babysitting them at 5:29 [a.m.]. Which was kind of odd because I have them even when she doesn’t work,” Diana McCarta told WSAV , referring to 22-year-old Leilani, whose son Quinton Simon went missing in Savannah on Oct. 5.

Police said the boy was last seen about 6 a.m. and was reported missing to police after 9 a.m. the next day, according to WJCL .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QelQQ_0iTFklHU00
Diana McCarta, babysitter of missing Georgia boy Quinton Simon, says she got a strange text the day he vanished.
Family Handout

McCarta said she got another text message at around 9 a.m. the day of the boy’s disappearance, “saying have I seen Quinton?”

“I immediately go to their house. I try to help them look, they didn’t want that. So, I’ve been just waiting around like everyone else,” she told WSAV.

The babysitter said she had been watching Quinton and his sibling, Zane, for about six months before the disappearance.

“My heart is broken,” she told the outlet. “I’m not his mother, I’m not his family, but I love him very much and I just don’t know what could happen.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25hhr8_0iTFklHU00
Quinton Simon was reported missing by his mother after she last saw him in his playpen at home.
Family Handout
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gaiCw_0iTFklHU00
Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators have found no evidence that foul play was involved in the boy’s disappearance.
Family Handout

She added: “The police did a really good job of looking and where does a 1-year-old go? They’ve covered a lot of ground.”

The mystery surrounding the boy’s disappearance has been “horrible,” McCarta told WJCL.

“I keep seeing — picturing his face. I can’t sleep at night because I see his face smiling at me the last time I seen him,” she told the local ABC affiliate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aqVfB_0iTFklHU00
“My heart is broken. I’m not his mother, I’m not his family, but I love him very much and I just don’t know what could happen,” babysitter Diana McCarta said.
WSAV

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said investigators have found no evidence that foul play was involved in the boy’s disappearance.

“We’re going to hold out hope that he’s still alive, that we can find him and bring him home safe to his parents,” he said.

The department and the FBI have deployed K-9 teams, drones, helicopters, officers on horseback and heat-detecting technology in the search for Quinton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eAG0C_0iTFklHU00
Local police and the FBI have launched a large-scale search for the missing boy.
Chatham County Police Department

The boy lives in the house with his mom, his 3-year-old brother, his mother’s boyfriend and his maternal grandparents, local ABC affiliate WJCL reported .

His grandparents, Billie Jo and Thomas Howell, have legal custody of Quinton and his older brother, according to the station.

“She hasn’t always done the right thing,” Billie Jo Howell said of her daughter in an interview with the station. “Sometimes she does really great, sometimes she doesn’t … I don’t know if I can trust her — I don’t.”

Court records obtained by WJCL show that Billie Jo Howell attempted to evict the child’s mother and her boyfriend from her home in early September.

Cops have responded to the home twice in the last two years, according to the Chatham County Police Department. The department didn’t provide details on those calls, but said neither was for previous reports of a missing child.

Police said last week there was no evidence that Quinton was abducted and that his case doesn’t appear to be a custody dispute.

Comments / 26

Kate Benji
4d ago

Thats crazy how 4 adults dont know where a toddler ran off to. I dont buy it. Just come clean and get your court date and jail sentence smh

Reply
24
Patty
4d ago

There is foul play written all over this. Was the babysitters texts she received ever traced to the origins? Prayers. 🙏

Reply
6
Barbara Armstrong
4d ago

Stop putting your most precious things at risk for someone to shack up with!

Reply
16
