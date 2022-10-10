ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘It’s a tumor!’: Family throws gender reveal party for ovarian mass

By News.com.au
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cxir0_0iTFkfz800

The sister of a woman with a 15-pound mass in her stomach has thrown the patient a party mimicking a gender reveal.

Irene, who is based in Los Angeles, was initially told by doctors she was just overweight when she came to them with concerns.

But a second opinion revealed Irene had a 15-pound mass in her ovaries that had pushed into her stomach.

Irene’s sister decided to throw her a “it’s a mass” party before Irene had the tumor removed.

“Instead of an ‘it’s a girl’ or ‘it’s a boy’ party, my sister threw me a ‘it’s a mass party’ – an ovarian mass that is,” Irene told her 14.8k followers on TikTok.

“We played many games, like guess the size of my belly, and guess how much the mass weighs. Many presents were given out.”

She said in line with her family’s sense of humor everybody wore a color that was a different shade of blood.

“We even cut a birthday cake,” Irene revealed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cV5yH_0iTFkfz800
A woman’s family threw a gender reveal party for her tumor.
TikTok/@irenieeweeniee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jRYvM_0iTFkfz800
The woman had a 15-pound mass in her ovary.
TikTok/@irenieeweeniee

She said she hoped her mass was benign and would find out following the surgery to remove it.

She also did a maternity photo shoot, worried she may never fall pregnant after one of her ovaries were removed during her surgery.

Irene hasn’t updated her followers on the result of the surgery yet, but many congratulated her on her coping mechanism.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38HoGI_0iTFkfz800
The family played games at the party similar to those played at an actual gender reveal party.
TikTok/@irenieeweeniee
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AOJee_0iTFkfz800
Some TikTok commenters said the party made them feel better about not being able to have kids.
TikTok/@irenieeweeniee

Others were thankful to Irene for sharing her journey.

“I love this! I teared up. I have pcos (polycystic ovary syndrome) and can’t have kids (even w ivf) and this feels,” one said.

Another said: “Praying for you! This is such a unique and healing idea!”

One said: “Laughing during life’s rough times is an art form and you mastered it! Sending you good vibes!”

Another said: “Bro!!!! I have ovarian cancer and I really wish I did this!!!”

