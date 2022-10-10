Read full article on original website
Related
Adult performer breaks back jumping into foam pit at San Diego streamer convention
A prominent Twitch streamer and adult film star said she broke her back in several places over the weekend after she jumped into a foam pit during a streaming convention at the San Diego Convention Center. Adriana Chechik, who has more than 3.8 million followers on Instagram and over 800,000 followers on Twitch, was one […]
itechpost.com
Streamer Adriana Chechik Breaks Her Back in Two Places During TwitchCon Accident
Using Twitter, popular Twitch streamer Adriana Chechik announced that she broke her back in two places after falling into a foam pit at the TwitchCon being conducted in San Diego Convention Center, California on Saturday, as per Kotaku. In a video, Chechik was caught falling backwards on her tailbone before...
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s electric gym leader is a streamer, too
Yes, The Pokémon Company released a 14-minute Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet trailer just last week — and this week, we’ve got another look at the game ahead of its November launch. With just over a month until Pokémon Scarlet and Violet release on Nintendo Switch, The Pokémon Company is ramping up its information stream.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Polygon
There’s a ‘AAA’ D&D game coming from the Dark Alliance studio
Invoke Studios is the new name for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance developer Tuque Games, and it’s working on a major new Dungeons & Dragons video game. D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast, which bought the studio in 2019, announced the rebrand in a press release, and said that the studio was currently working on “a AAA game derived from the Dungeons & Dragons universe and developed on the Unreal 5 engine.”
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
Polygon
Call of Duty skipping 2023 in favor of more Modern Warfare 2, reports say
Call of Duty, an annual series going back to 2005, won’t publish a new, main-series game in 2023, and will instead see a campaign extension for the soon-to-launch Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reboot, according to a corroborated leak on social media. Twitter insider TheGhostOfHope last week said...
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
Nintendo Switch Developer Reveals How 'Argentina' Made His Game an Accidental Hit
The publisher of Nintendo Switch management simulator Let's Build a Zoo has shared how a strange eShop policy and "Argentina" made its game an accidental hit. Mike Rose, company director at publisher No More Robots, shared on Twitter (below) that people using an eShop workaround to buy games cheaper by changing their region first looked to be a disaster for Let's Build a Zoo, but quickly became the key to its success.
ComicBook
Take-Two CEO Endorses Xbox Activision Purchase
Xbox's proposed purchase of Activision Blizzard has yet to get final approval, and there are a lot of strong opinions about it throughout the video game industry. In a new interview with Yahoo, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick spoke in favor of the deal. Zelnick told the outlet that he believes that the acquisition won't have a negative impact on Take-Two, or on competition throughout the video game industry. The crux of Zelnick's argument is that good games will continue to draw in audiences regardless of what Microsoft does.
GTA 5 gets massive San Andreas map expansion
Over nine years on from the release of Grand Theft Auto V, and fans are still hooked. Well, not that they’ve really got much other choice - the next game in the series is in development, as we all know, but chances are, it’s a long way off from actually coming out. We’ve still not got an actual trailer, although we now know a lot more about it thanks to the colossal leak which surfaced online last month.
Even if every Call of Duty player switched to Xbox, Microsoft says PlayStation would remain "significantly larger"
Microsoft has responded to the concerns surrounding its Activision Blizzard deal
dotesports.com
Nintendo exceeds every expectation by reportedly making almost a billion dollars in 2021
Nintendo is a well-established titan of the gaming industry that launched timeless classics like Mario Kart, Splatoon 3, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild that easily stand out in the bunch thanks to their high-quality gameplay, immersion, and story. As Nintendo continues to grow into the epitome of platform games, we have learned that Microsoft made almost $1 billion sheerly from Nintendo Switch Online subscriptions.
Polygon
League of Legends’ newest Champion is K’Sante, a proud hunter from Nazumah
The League of Legends World Championship is in full swing, but that doesn’t mean the game itself is slowing down any. On Thursday, Riot debuted League’s latest Champion, K’Sante, The Pride of Nazumah in a brief teaser trailer. The trailer doesn’t give anything away about K’Sante’s gameplay,...
Polygon
Nvidia shelves cheaper RTX 4080, admitting its name was ‘confusing’
Nvidia will be “unlaunching” the 12 GB model of its RTX 4080 graphics card, the company announced Friday. The news comes just weeks after the company revealed the product as part of a new line of GPUs. In a brief blog post, Nvidia did not provide much context for the decision beyond saying that the card was “not named right.”
Polygon
Nintendo, former QA worker settle labor dispute
A former Nintendo of America QA worker who filed a National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) complaint against the company in April has reached a settlement with Nintendo of America and Aston Carter, a staffing agency. Aston Carter will take liability for the NLRB charge and pay the former QA worker...
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s newest Pokémon is an electric frog named Bellibolt
Newly revealed Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym leader Iono debuted her partner Pokémon on a livestream broadcast Friday. The newest Pokémon’s name is Bellibolt, and it generates electricity from its very cute, expandable belly. Specifically, the electricity is generated in that yellow circle that looks like a belly button, according to The Pokémon Company’s YouTube description.
TechCrunch
My virtual torso went to Meta Connect 2022
After merging my work Facebook account (Taylor Linguini) with Meta’s new universal login system, I pushed a software update, RSVPed to Mark Zuckerberg’s big keynote and popped on that bad boy. I also popped on its USB charger because this thing doesn’t last that long to begin with and sometimes Zuckerberg likes to do a lot of words.
An Overwatch 2 bug is causing sudden PC shutdowns, BSOD, and freezing
Facepalm: Overwatch 2's problem-filled launch continues. Blizzard says it is looking into a bug in the multiplayer FPS that's causing PCs to shut down. It's unclear what's causing the issue, but suggestions include the game overheating CPUs, memory leaks, and conflicts with specific antivirus software. The first reports of the...
Polygon
Overwatch 2 should bring back scorecards
The evolution of Overwatch to its final, free-to-play form has meant facets of the original game, from maps to modes to loot boxes, are now a thing of the past. Overwatch 2 has made positive changes of its own and welcomed new heroes into the fold, and I’m realistic enough to know that certain decisions — the in-game shop full of pricey skins, for example — will never be reversed.
Comments / 0