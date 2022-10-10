Read full article on original website
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Von Miller gets brutally honest on controversial Grady Jarrett, Chris Jones penalties
Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has long since established himself as one of the premier defensive talents in the NFL. The former second-overall pick has been getting to the quarterback with ease for over a decade now. This is why people around the NFL listen when Miller speaks on a subject.
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Commanders owner Daniel Snyder pushed for Carson Wentz trade despite agreement to not run franchise
Daniel Snyder’s tenure as the owner of the Washington Commanders hasn’t been positive in the slightest. In addition to the toxic workplace environment he has contributed to, he is refusing to uphold agreements regarding his role with the team. Moments where he has leveraged of power include the team’s offseason trade for Carson Wentz.
The contract offer Odell Beckham Jr. wants from Rams
Star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr remains a free agent as he continues to recover from his ACL tear in the Super Bowl in February. While OBJ still loves the Los Angeles Rams and wants to run it back with the reigning champs, their offer wasn’t sufficient enough, as he pointed out recently on Twitter.
Jordan Poole gets slapped with harsh Kevin Durant reality after Draymond Green punishment from Warriors
The Golden State Warriors’ decision to just fine and not suspend Draymond Green for punching Jordan Poole has received plenty of criticisms online. Many even compared it to the Kevin Durant situation back in 2018 when the team handed Green a one-game suspension for yelling at the superstar forward.
Warriors talisman Stephen Curry’s role in Draymond Green-Jordan Poole resolution
The Golden State Warriors have laid the hammer down on Draymond Green. Well, somewhat. This is after head coach Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday that the Warriors veteran will be fined for his actions against teammate Jordan Poole. Draymond, however, will not be serving any form of suspension. As it...
Miami Dolphins: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Vikings
The Miami Dolphins are reeling. Without their top two quarterbacks, the Dolphins will host the Minnesota Vikings at Hard Rock Stadium in Week 6. The Dolphins are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to recover some lost ground in the AFC East. Here are our Dolphins Week 6 predictions as they take on the Vikings.
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Harrison Bader etches name in Yankees history books with never-before-done feat
Much has been said about how the New York Yankees received the short end of the stick in their trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, which saw starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery go the other way in exchange for outfielder Harrison Bader just before the 2022 trade deadline. However, it seems...
3 best free agents Red Sox must target after missing 2022 MLB playoffs
The Boston Red Sox 2022 season was a pretty big disappointment. Aside from one hot stretch during the months of May and June, they looked lifeless for much of the season, and saw all the holes that the front office failed to address during the previous offseason pop up and kill them. The goal this offseason should be to not make the same mistakes made last offseason.
‘I’m done’: Commanders coach Ron Rivera goes on furious rant, walks out over ‘bulls–t’ Carson Wentz speculation
The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7. Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood...
Braves reveal Spencer Strider, Charlie Morton plan for NLDS vs. Phillies
The Atlanta Braves are primed and ready to defend their World Series crown in the postseason. After dropping Game 1 against the Philadelphia Phillies, they tied it up to even the NLDS at 1-1. Now, as the series shifts to Philadelphia, Atlanta needs their best arms and bats to be ready. That includes one Spencer Strider, who has been sidelined with an injury for the last few weeks.
Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been having a difficult time this season getting on the same page with his young receivers. Well, it sounds like he won’t have to worry about that as much with the latest news on Christian Watson. According to CBS Packers reporter Matt Reynoldson, Matt LaFleur said that shutting […] The post Christian Watson might not be catching footballs from Aaron Rodgers anytime soon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seahawks reunite with Super Bowl-winning linebacker amid defensive woes
The Seattle Seahawks have been one of worse defensive teams this 2022, which is why they are starting to make some roster decisions to shore up the defense–even if it’s just a little bit. In their first move to potentially address their defensive woes, the Seahawks are reportedly...
Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch
The Atlanta Braves head on the road for Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday with the series tied 1-1. Manager Brian Snitker has yet to name his starting pitcher for the contest but made it very clear NL Rookie of the Year frontrunner Spencer Strider will pitch at some point. […] The post Spencer Strider will pitch in Game 3 of NLDS vs. Phillies, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced
The Golden State Warriors have made their decision on the Draymond Green issue. This is after the former Defensive Player of the Year punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face during a heated altercation in practice. On Tuesday, Dubs head coach Steve Kerr announced that the team has decided to fine Green and that he […] The post Warriors star Draymond Green’s punishment for Jordan Poole punch announced appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Max Fried’s blunt take on struggles vs. Phillies in Braves’ NLDS Game 1 loss
Atlanta Braves starter Max Fried struggled in Game 1 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies and he didn’t make any excuses when discussing his performance after the loss. Fried got brutally honest on his struggles in Game 1, admitting that he dug the Braves into a hole they couldn’t climb out of after failing to get the job done on the mound. Via Bally Sports Braves, Fried lamented his performance and shouldered the blame for the 0-1 deficit Atlanta faces against the rival Phillies.
‘It was nip and tuck’: John Elway drops truth bomb on rival coach Broncos nearly hired over Nathaniel Hackett
Former Denver Broncos general manager John Elway dropped a massive truth bomb surrounding Nathaniel Hackett’s tenure as the team’s head coach. As it turns out, the Broncos almost went in another direction before deciding to sign Hackett as the head coach this offseason. According to Elway, the Broncos...
Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to return to the practice field Wednesday, but it’ll be on a limited basis as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol, according to NFL insiders Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapaport. While Tagovailoa could be cleared from concussion protocol before Sunday’s Week 6 game against the […] The post Tua Tagovailoa set to return to Dolphins, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
