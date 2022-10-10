ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

German cybersecurity chief faces sack over alleged Russia ties: sources

By JÃ¼rgen PETZOLD, Bernd von Jutrczenka
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gofgC_0iTFk4bc00
Arne Schoenbohm was accused in a ZDF investigation of contacts with Russia through an association he co-founded /POOL/AFP/File

Germany's cybersecurity chief is facing the sack over alleged ties with Russian intelligence services, government sources told AFP on Monday, amid heightened vigilance over potential sabotage activities by Moscow.

Arne Schoenbohm, head of the Federal Cyber Security Authority (BSI), was accused in a recent investigation by broadcaster ZDF of contacts with Russia through an association he co-founded in 2012.

The interior ministry said it was "taking the facts that have been reported seriously and investigating them comprehensively" and was "examining all options on how to deal with the situation".

The Handelsblatt daily reported that there was "great annoyance" within the government over the allegations.

A planned joint appearance by Schoenbohm and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser to present a report on German cybersecurity in 2022 has been cancelled as the ministry seeks to clarify the allegations.

Faeser on Monday said her ministry was "examining all necessary steps that may be required" with regard to Schoenbohm.

Germany was "vulnerable" to cyberattacks, "especially due to the threat posed by Russia's war, and we must do everything we can to master this threat", she said.

The association at the centre of the allegations, known as the Cyber Security Council Germany, advises businesses, government agencies and policymakers on cyber security issues.

According to the popular satire programme on ZDF that broke the story, Schoenbohm still maintains contact with the organisation.

The latter denied the allegations, saying in a statement on its website on Monday that the charges were "absurd".

Sebastian Fiedler, a politician with Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), said the accusations "must be investigated very thoroughly" and had already caused "a great deal of damage to trust in the BSI".

- 'Increased vigilance' -

Germany has in recent years repeatedly accused Russia of cyber espionage attempts.

The most high-profile incident blamed on Russian hackers to date was a cyberattack in 2015 that paralysed the computer network of the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, forcing the entire institution offline for days while it was fixed.

Russia denies being behind such action.

Tensions between Russia and Germany have only intensified since Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The BSI has warned that companies, individuals and critical infrastructure are at risk of being hit by Russian cyberattacks.

Just two days ago, the rail network in the north of the country was temporarily paralysed by what operator Deutsche Bahn called "sabotage", with some officials pointing the finger at Russia.

Important communications cables were cut at two sites, forcing rail services to be halted for three hours and causing travel chaos for thousands of passengers.

Transport Minister Volker Wissing said on Monday the period since Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been one of "increased vigilance" for Germany because "infrastructure has been targeted by many perpetrators".

"Since we don't know who the perpetrators are, we can't rule out anything right now," he said of the rail shutdown.

Russia is also suspected of being behind explosions last month that set off leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany.

The pipelines had long been at the centre of geopolitical tensions because Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions over Moscow's war on Ukraine.

Anton Hofreiter, a Green party lawmaker and chairman of the German parliament's European affairs committee, said that since the Nord Stream leaks "pointed to the Kremlin... we can't rule out that Russia could also be behind the attack on the rail services".

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

China warns the U.S. of 'grave consequences' - including nuclear war with Russia - if Ukraine is allowed to join NATO and more troops are stationed in Eastern Europe

China warned the U.S. could face 'grave consequences,' including nuclear war, if Ukraine were allowed to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). 'All European countries will tremble under the shadow of a possible nuclear war,' Beijing warned in a Sunday editorial in the state-owned Global Times. 'In that case,...
POLITICS
Business Insider

Soldiers are threatening to shoot the families of Ukrainians if they don't vote in illegal referendums, report says

Illegal "referendums" are underway in the occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson. Armed soldiers are going door-to-door to collect votes in the "sham" polls, per reports. Some Ukrainians have been threatened with the murder of their families if they don't take part, per The Telegraph. Armed soldiers...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

China Calls for Ceasefire in Ukraine After Russian Mobilization

“China calls on relevant parties to properly resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation,” foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a press conference. A spokesman for China’s foreign ministry urged Russia and Ukraine to reach a “ceasefire through dialogue” on Wednesday after Russian leader Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization of Russia’s conscripted reservists—a step that could mark an escalation of the Russian invasion and has already led to protests in Moscow and Saint Petersburg.
CHINA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anton Hofreiter
Person
Olaf Scholz
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage#Ukraine War Politics#Zdf#Russian#Interior
Newsweek

Russian Hypersonic Missile May Have Accidentally Struck Russia

Social media users have speculated that an object that crashed in a Russian city around 220 miles from the Ukrainian border may have been a stray Russian hypersonic missile. The incident took place in the Turkmen district of the Stavropol region on Wednesday according to the Ukrainian military center, which said that when emergency responders tried to control the flames, an explosion took place on the ground, injuring six people.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Ukrainian drone drops bomb into Russian tank’s open hatch

New video shows the moment a Ukrainian drone drops a bomb into the open hatch of a Russian tank. The YouTube video, posted by The Sun, shows a birds-eye view of the attack. The Ukrainian drone briefly hovers over the Russian tank before dropping two bombs, the first of which is seen going straight into the narrow hatch.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
TheDailyBeast

Finland Leader’s Solution for Ending the War in Ukraine Goes Viral

Finland’s uber-cool Prime Minister Sanna Marin was once again going viral on Friday, this time for a mic-drop moment about Russia’s unprovoked war on Ukraine. Marin, 36, was asked by a reporter for her thoughts on President Joe Biden’s comments about trying to find Putin’s “off-ramp” to avoid continuing along a road toward nuclear armageddon. Marin asked for clarification of the term “off-ramp,” to which the reporter explained: “A way out of the conflict.” “The way out of the conflict is for Russia to leave Ukraine,” Marin answered. “That’s the way out of the conflict.” She then laughed and walked away. Marin was previously blowing up on social media after videos of her partying with friends were leaked to the Finnish press.Finnish prime minister Sanna Marin was asked about a potential off-ramp for Russia to end the war in Ukraine. Her reply: pic.twitter.com/VblWxkMuFc— Rikhard Husu (@RikhardHusu) October 7, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
Vice

Russian Activist ‘Raped by Riot Police’ After Reading Anti-War Poem

A Russian activist was allegedly beaten and raped by Moscow police after he was arrested for reading poetry that criticised the Kremlin’s puppet governments in Ukraine. Artyom Kamardin remains in custody after being hospitalised with concussion, bruises, scratches and chest wounds, according to his lawyer Leonid Solovyev. On Tuesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deseret News

U.S. risks war with Russia unless President Biden defines success in Ukraine, Rep. Stewart says

If the White House maintains its continued support for Ukraine without defining success, the U.S. risks going to war with Russia, Rep. Chris Stewart said on Thursday. The Utah Republican blasted the Biden administration’s response to the Russian invasion during Fox Business’ “Kennedy”, calling on the president to define victory in Ukraine to avoid “a 20-year commitment like we ended up in Afghanistan and Iraq.”
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

AFP

88K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy