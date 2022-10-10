Common is gearing up to become part of the select group of rappers who've graced the stages of Broadway. With preview performances beginning in New York City on Nov. 30 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and an official opening night set for Dec. 19, Common joins the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, Between Riverside and Crazy. The Chicago rapper will take on the supporting role of Junior, the son of the play's lead character, Walter "Pops" Washington, a widowed ex-cop struggling to make ends meet played by award-winning Fences actor Stephen McKinley Henderson. Common graciously announced his upcoming role in Between Riverside and Crazy on social media back in September with a post that is a clear indicator of the passionate performance the "Come Close" artist intends to deliver in his role as Junior.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 10 DAYS AGO