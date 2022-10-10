Read full article on original website
Kanye West Declares ‘War’ on Diddy, Says He’s Going to Use Puff as Example
Kanye West has declared war on Diddy after Puff recently shared his disapproval of Ye's "White Lives Matter" shirts. On Friday morning (Oct. 7), Kanye West began sharing a text conversation between himself and Diddy, in which Diddy appears to want to talk face-to-face about the controversy Ye has stirred up with his "White Lives Matter" shirts and comments about ending the Black Lives Matter movement. The entertainers began texting after apparently having a phone conversation that Ye was not feeling.
Cardi B and City Girls’ JT Beef Erupts
Beef has erupted between Cardi B and the City Girls' JT. The static between the two female rhymers popped off on Monday (Oct. 3), and happened after JT shouted out GloRilla for her "Tomorrow 2" track featuring Cardi B debuting at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100—Glo's first top 10 hit and Cardi's 11th—but did not mention Bardi.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
DaBaby Reacts to Low First-Week Sales Forecast for New Album Baby on Baby 2
DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 is being forecasted to do lackluster numbers and the North Carolina rapper seems to be content and even bragging about it. On Wednesday (Sept. 28), DaBaby Instagram fan page DaBaby2Baby reported the controversial rapper's new LP is on pace to move around 16,500 units in its first week out. A short time later, DaBaby shared the news with his fans via his Instagram Story. The "Suge" rapper appeared to be proud of the numbers.
Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Missionary Produced by Dr. Dre
Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre are one of the most iconic rapper-producer duos in hip-hop and the two West Coast legends are linking up once again for a new album. On Sept. 30, Snoop Dogg was the guest on sports commentator Stephen A. Smith's podcast, Know Mercy With Stephen A. Smith. During the chat, Snoop talked about his three-decade plus relationship with Dre and revealed the two have been working on a new album that will be complete by next month.
Geto Boys’ Willie D Responds to Backlash After Saying Kanye West’s Mother Died by Suicide
If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide or contemplating self-harm, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit Speakingofsuicide.com for additional resources. Willie D is responding to backlash he received for saying Kanye West's mother Donda West died by...
Kanye West Resurfaces With Kid Rock and Ray J at Premiere of Candace Owens’ Black Lives Matter Documentary ‘The Greatest Lie Ever Sold’
Following the controversy filled events of last week, Kanye West resurfaced last night alongside Kid Rock and Ray J at the premiere of Candace Owens' Black Lives Matter documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM. On Wednesday night (Oct. 12), right-wing pundit and author...
Boosie BadAzz Says Black People Should Boycott Netflix’s Jeffrey Dahmer Series, Demands It Be Taken Down
The new Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is doing numbers on the streaming service and is the talk of the internet but Boosie BadAzz believes Black people shouldn't watch it. On Thursday (Sept. 29), Boosie BadAzz weighed in on the craze caused online by the new semi-fictional Netflix...
Kanye West Accuses Kim Kardashian of ‘Basically’ Kidnapping Their Daughter Chicago
Kanye West appears to be accusing his ex-wife Kim Kardashian of "basically" kidnapping the former couple's daughter, Chicago West. On Wednesday (Oct. 5), Kanye West hit up his infamous Instagram account with the kidnapping accusation along with a screenshot of an IG comment Kim Kardashian's sister Khloe made on Ye's post from a few hours prior in reference to the recent backlash he's received as the result of his "White Lives Matter" t-shirts. In response to Khloe's plea for the famed rapper-producer to stop airing out his grievances with the Kardashian family in the public space, Kanye doubled down on his previous statements that Kim had been intentionally keeping their daughter Chicago away from him.
Here’s a Look at Cardi B’s 30 Awesome Accomplishments
When it was time for Cardi to release her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2018, she shook the game with that project as well. For starters, it made history as the first album to have every song certified platinum. The firepower of tracks like the 21 Savage-assisted "Bartier Cardi," "Be Careful" and "Bickenhead" earned her a Grammy in 2019 for Best Rap Album. With that win, she became the first female solo spitter to secure that feat.
Is Taylor Swift Dropping Secret Drake Song Allegedly About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian?
Taylor Swift may be getting ready to drop a secret diss track with Drake aimed at Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. According to The U.S. Sun, Taylor Swift and Drake allegedly recorded a scathing song together in 2017 that sees the unlikely duo taking disrespectful shots at both Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. Now, Swift reportedly intends to let the track loose. With Taylor currently in the process of rerecording her multiplatinum, award-winning 2017 album, Reputation, The Sun reports that the new version of the LP will include the never-before-heard collab with Drake.
Nicki Minaj’s ‘Super Freaky Girl’ Kicked Out of Grammy’s Rap Category – Report
If Nicki Minaj's hit single, "Super Freaky Girl," is to win a Grammy Award, it will have to be in the pop category since the track has reportedly been booted from the rap category in the initial voting process. On Thursday (Oct. 13), The Hollywood Reporter announced that the Grammy...
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Quavo and Takeoff, G Herbo and More – New Hip-Hop Projects This Week
Now that October is in full swing, the final quarter of 2022 ushers in an array of highly anticipated hip-hop drops. A Louisiana rapper with a cult following drops a new mixtape, two relatives repping Atlanta unleash their first project as a duo, a Chicago spitter drops off the first half of a stacked double LP and more.
Common Set to Make Broadway Stage Debut in Between Riverside and Crazy
Common is gearing up to become part of the select group of rappers who've graced the stages of Broadway. With preview performances beginning in New York City on Nov. 30 at Second Stage's Hayes Theater and an official opening night set for Dec. 19, Common joins the cast of Stephen Adly Guirgis' Pulitzer Prize-winning stage play, Between Riverside and Crazy. The Chicago rapper will take on the supporting role of Junior, the son of the play's lead character, Walter "Pops" Washington, a widowed ex-cop struggling to make ends meet played by award-winning Fences actor Stephen McKinley Henderson. Common graciously announced his upcoming role in Between Riverside and Crazy on social media back in September with a post that is a clear indicator of the passionate performance the "Come Close" artist intends to deliver in his role as Junior.
Lil Uzi Vert Speaks at Funeral for Rapper Lotta Cash Desto – Watch
Lil Uzi Vert delivered a heartfelt eulogy at artist Lotta Cash Desto's recent funeral. Desto's funeral occurred on Oct. 8 in her hometown of Memphis. Lil Uzi Vert was on hand to show support and offered some kind words on the late artist. “I ain’t even gon’ lie, but this...
The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
DaBaby’s New Baby on Baby 2 Album Reportedly Undersells His Previous LP by 86 Percent
The first-week sales numbers for DaBaby's new album Baby on Baby 2 have seen a precipitous decline from his previous LP, with an 86 percent difference separating the first-week sales of the two albums. On Friday (Sept. 30), independent chart data resource HitsDailyDouble, released their Hits Top 50 chart, revealing...
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
Yvngxchris Has the New Energy Hip-Hop Needs, According to Pusha T
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. After changing the game in the mid-to-late 2010s, SoundCloud rap might be coming back to the forefront of hip-hop. One of the people to thank for the reinvigorated movement is Yvngxchris. The 17-year-old rapper has separated himself from his rhythmic-based peers thanks to his jackhammer flows, gruff tone and jigsaw cadences. With that secret sauce, Chris confidently sees himself at the crown of that scene. Yvngxchris maintains he is: "The most viral. The littest. [And] the most lyrical."
GloRilla Proves Sleeping on Her Is a Big Mistake
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. There’s someone new buzzing in Memphis, and she’s captivating hip-hop with celebratory lyrics and palpable energy. While hometown predecessors like Three 6 Mafia, Yo Gotti and Pooh Shiesty are great in their own right, none are in the same lane as GloRilla. Her rise came from building with a producer, Hitkidd, who believed in her and a group of local women rappers with the same goals of making it big time.
