Top 15 Tampa Bay area events for the week of Oct. 10-16

Trombone Shorty is scheduled to headline Friday at Clearwater Jazz Holiday in BayCare Ballpark. [ Mathieu Bitton ]

Clearwater Jazz Holiday: Clearwater’s giant annual jazz celebration returns with three days of entertainment. The lineup: The War and Treaty (5:30-7 p.m.), Average White Band (7:30-9 p.m.) and Trombone Shorty (9:30-11 p.m.) Friday; Justin Lee Schultz (5:30-6:45 p.m.), Dumpstaphunk (7:15-8:45 p.m.), Charlie Wilson (9:15-10:45 p.m.) and fireworks (10:45 p.m.) Saturday; and The Champ Jaxon Band (3:30-4:30 p.m.), St. Paul and the Broken Bones (5-6:15 p.m.), Old Crow Medicine Show (6:45-8 p.m.) and Govt Mule (8:30-10 p.m.) Sunday. $25-$30, $50-$90 reserved. 5-11 p.m. Friday, 5-10:45 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. BayCare Ballpark, 601 N Old Coachman Road, Clearwater. 727-461-5200.

Shine: St. Petersburg Mural Festival: The internationally recognized street art festival will bring 17 new murals to the art districts and surrounding neighborhoods of St. Petersburg’s downtown. The curated event features some of the most highly respected local, national and international muralists. For a map, go to stpeteartsalliance.org. Free. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Various locations, downtown St. Petersburg. 727-754-6404.

Catch carnival rides and midway games this weekend at the Sacred Heart Fall Festival in Pinellas Park. [ CERRI, LARA | Times (2009) ]

Sacred Heart Fall Festival: Bring the family for rides, a midway, games, a flea market, live entertainment and carnival-style food. Free (rides/food additional). 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, noon-11 p.m. Saturday, noon-8 p.m. Sunday. 4661 82nd Ave. N, Pinellas Park. 727-541-4447.

Trace Adkins: The three-time Academy of Country Music Awards winner and three-time Grammy nominee whose hits include “You’re Gonna Miss This” performs. $60 and up. 8 p.m. Sunday. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 5223 Orient Road, Tampa. 813-627-7625.

Trace Adkins. [ ASTRID STAWIARZ | Getty Images for Macy's ]

Crack Up Cancer: “America’s Most Hilarious Teacher” Mike Rivera of Seminole serves as master of ceremonies for the 15th annual event with headliners Al Romas and Jamie Kennedy. Benefits the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. $43.50-$53.50. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St. 813-274-8286.

The Jurassic Encounter: The walk-through adventure features more than 50 static and moving lifelike dinosaurs. Families can enjoy digging for dinosaur bones, shopping at the Dino Village, food, photo ops, a bounce house and games. Pets welcome. $19-$25. 2-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday. Largo Central Park, 101 Central Park Drive. 800-830-3976.

Lights at Spooky Point: Creatures and creations line an eerily lit path through the woods and outdoor museum. Along with way, see “ghost orchids,” webs with “spider orchids,” giant “bat orchids,” vine-twisted skeletons and pumpkins. $25, $20 members, $15 ages 5-17, 4 and younger free. 6:30-7:30 and 7:45-8:45 p.m. Friday-Sunday. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S Palm Ave., Sarasota. 941-366-5731.

The Florida Orchestra: Hollywood Sings: Music from Hollywood’s past and present, featuring Disney classics from “Beauty and the Beast” and “Frozen,” as well as “The Wizard of Oz,” “La La Land,” “Skyfall,” “Flashdance” and more. Michael Krajewski conducts. $18-$60. 8 p.m. Friday. David A. Straz Jr. Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N MacInnes Place, Tampa. 813-229-7827. Also at 8 p.m. Saturday. Mahaffey Theater, 400 First St. S, St. Petersburg. 727-300-2000.

Haunted Art Opening: Fall under the gaze of a ghost, witch or the familiar at the opening of “The Female Gaze,” an exhibit that takes a sexual context and turns it toward Halloween. Features 60 works by Perry deVick and Summer Elaine Hue. Remains on display through Oct. 30. No cover. 7-10 p.m. Friday. Mize Gallery, 689 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. St. N, St. Petersburg. 727-251-8529.

St. Petersburg Opera: The opera presents Puccini’s “Tosca,” a tragic story of love, lust, betrayal, murder, politics and religion. $15-$80. 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N, St. Petersburg. 727-822-3590.

Tailgate Taste Fest: Local restaurants serve up tailgate foods in this competition with live music by local bands, a cornhole tournament and college football viewing on big video screens. No cover (food/drink additional). 3-10:30 p.m. Saturday. Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N Ashley Drive, Tampa.

Chalktober Art Festival: Get outside and see local and visiting chalk artists turn Clearwater sidewalks into works of art. This family-friendly art festival also includes a kids zone, arts and crafts vendors, live music and an open-air art gallery. Get a free bottle of water with every admission. $5. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Pier 60, 1 Causeway Blvd., Clearwater. 727-461-0011.

Chalk artists from around the world turn Clearwater's sidewalks into works of art Saturday. [ HELEN H. RICHARDSON | The Denver Post ]

Taste of Latino and Hispanic Heritage Festival: A celebration of Hispanic and Latin culture with food, a Cuban sandwich winners circle, art, music and the Top Latino Chef contest. Free. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday. Centro Asturiano, 1913 N Nebraska Ave., Tampa. 813-407-6866.

Oktoberfest at Marker 48: Oktoberfest is back with wiener dog races, all-breed dog races, German beers on tap, food trucks, stein-holding competitions, German costume contests and German music by The Low Down Band. Noon-10 p.m. Saturday. Marker 48 Brewing, 12147 Cortez Blvd, Spring Hill. 352-606-2509.

Harvest Jam: An all-ages skateboard contest with heats for ages 8 and younger, ages 9-12, 13-15, girls, ages 16-29 and 30 and older. Spectators free, $25-$35 to skate. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday. SkatePark of Tampa, 4215 E Columbus Drive. 813-621-6793.