Philadelphia, PA

2 Cars Hit By Gunfire On I-95 In Philadelphia: Report

By Jon Craig
 4 days ago
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

Two cars were struck by gunfire on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia, CBS News reported.

A car was struck by gunfire at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 on I-95, the outlet said.

On Sunday, Oct. 9, another vehicle was struck by gunfire on I-95. The driver was taken to Thomas Jefferson Hospital, the outlet said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pennsylvania State Police's Criminal Investigation Unit at (215) 452-5280.

Comments / 31

GLORIA JEAN MITCHELL
4d ago

sanctuary City. Philadelphia is getting to be a bad place to live

Shark
4d ago

Wake up Outlaw , you are a complete failure at your position !

