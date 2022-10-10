WILMINGTON — With a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 hard-fought win, the Wilmington High School volleyball team closed its regular season with a 15-7 record. “The girls played well,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “The amount of growth I have seen in them this season speaks volumes. From starting the season with them adamant they couldn’t run plays on free balls, to them doing it like second nature. It’s been fun watching them step out of their comfort zone and finding the confidence in themselves.”

WILMINGTON, OH ・ 7 HOURS AGO