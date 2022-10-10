Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Incel arrested for planning 2020 mass shooting of women at Ohio State may serve life in prisonThe LanternHillsboro, OH
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
Halloran season ends at district tournament
SPRINGBORO — The golf season for Clinton County ended Thursday at the Division I Southwest District tournament here at Heatherwoode Golf Club. Tommy Halloran of Wilmington had a 98 (50-48) on the par 71 layout. The course measured 6,619 yards on Thursday. CJ Scohy of Bellbrook was the district...
Lady Hurricane win SBAAC finale over Goshen
WILMINGTON — With a 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 hard-fought win, the Wilmington High School volleyball team closed its regular season with a 15-7 record. “The girls played well,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “The amount of growth I have seen in them this season speaks volumes. From starting the season with them adamant they couldn’t run plays on free balls, to them doing it like second nature. It’s been fun watching them step out of their comfort zone and finding the confidence in themselves.”
Goshen tops Wilmington JV in 2022 finale
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by Goshen 25-20, 25-10 Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Riley Gerber had a kill while Taija Walker had a point, a kill and five digs. Lauren Diels had a point, three kills, six digs and a block. Lilly Trentman had five points, an ace and three digs.
Batavia wins American title with 2-1 win over CM
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie suffered its first SBAAC loss of the season Thursday as Batavia visited Frank Irelan Field and came away with a 2-1 win. The win gives the Bulldogs the American Division championship with a 9-0-1 record. BHS is 11-4-1 overall. Clinton-Massie finishes 4-1-5 in the division...
Massie girls complete unbeaten SBAAC season
BATAVIA — Committing to a single goal, the Clinton-Massie girls soccer team obtained that goal Thursday night. The Falcons completed a perfect SBAAC American Division season with a 2-1 win over Batavia in league play. “From the beginning of the season, we had one goal in mind and that...
EC volleyball earns share of league crown
BETHEL — With a convincing 25-10, 25-9, 25-19 win Wednesday over Bethel-Tate, the East Clinton volleyball team clinched a share of the SBAAC National Division championship. Williamsburg played its final league match Thursday. East Clinton won the outright title last year, ending a six-year run by WHS. “I’m so...
Falcons end skid with five-set thriller
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie ended a 10-match losing streak in thrilling fashion Thursday with a 25-18, 21-25, 25-15, 19-25, 16-14 win over Batavia at Brian P. Mudd Court. The SBAAC American Division victory puts Massie at 5-16 overall, 1-9 in the American. Batavia is 10-11 overall and 2-8 in...
Cardinals sing happy tune in 2-1 win over Quakers
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team battled from a goal down to tie the game midway through the second half, but Otterbein University netted the game-winner in the 87th minute in a 2-1 Ohio Athletic Conference victory at Memorial Stadium Wednesday evening. The first half was...
Massie within win, tie of girls soccer championship
ADAMS TOWNSHIP-Earning at least a share of the SBAAC American Division crown, Clinton-Massie moved with a match of ending Batavia’s run atop the loop. The Falcons blanked Goshen 9-0 Tuesday in league play at Frank Irelan Field. Massie is 9-0 in the division and 13-0-2 overall. Goshen falls to...
Week 9 Preview: Clinton-Massie at New Richmond
Clinton-Massie is in the unfamiliar position of playing two must-win games in the regular season. The Falcons will travel to New Richmond for Week 9 then close out the regular season at Frank Irelan Field against Wilmington. Kickoff this week is set for 7 p.m. Friday. The Falcons (3-5 overall,...
No. 20 Otterbein puts down Wilmington College in 3
WILMINGTON – Otterbein University rode its offense to 25-13, 25-18, 25-17 defeat of the Wilmington College volleyball team Wednesday in Ohio Athletic Conference play at Fred Raizk Arena. The Cardinals, who checked in at No. 20 in the most recent American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Top 25 Poll, tallied...
New Richmond JV posts win over Wilmington
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School reserve volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 25-14, 25-14 Tuesday night. Aidynne Tippett had two digs and a point. Taija Walker had a kill, a dig and a block. Lauren Diels had a point and two digs. Lilly Trentman had four points, a kill, two aces and a dig.
Potts, BHS blank Fayetteville-Perry 3-0
It’s been almost shutout or nothing for the Blanchester girls soccer team this season. Blanchester defeated Fayetteville-Perry 3-0 Thursday for the team’s fourth win of the season. The last two wins have been shutouts by goalkeeper Tori Potts. The Ladycats had lost their previous two matches without scoring....
EC reserve volleyball whips Williamsburg
LEES CREEK — The East Clinton junior varsity volleyball team improved to 11-0 against SBAAC National Division rivals Tuesday with a 25-18, 26-24 win over Williamsburg at the EC gym. Emily Arnold had four aces, eight points, two kills, five perfect passes, three digs and nine set assists. Taylor...
Wilmington News Journal
GOSHEN — The Wilmington High School girls soccer team lost to Goshen 3-1 Thursday at Jim Brown Stadium. The Hurricane completes the regular season at 3-13 overall, 0-10 in the American Division. Goshen is 4-11-1, 3-7. Coach Pat Black said he appreciated the leadership of seniors Adriana Benitez, Sophie...
Week 9 Preview: Blanchester at Tri-Village
Blanchester traded Fayetteville-Perry for Tri-Village on the 2022 football schedule. That’s a step up for the Wildcats, no doubt about it. And that’s a good thing. “This is a great test for us,” BHS coach Jon Mulvihill said. “Playoff caliber team, new to us, great work for the coaches and the players.”
American Division leader tops Hurricane in 3
NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School volleyball team was defeated by New Richmond 13-25, 10-25, 11-25 Tuesday in SBAAC American Division volleyball. New Richmond clinches the American Division championship with the win, standing at 9-0 in the league. The Lions are 20-1 overall. Wilmington falls to 13-7 overall,...
A look at SBAAC standings, schedule, playoffs, leaders
Wilmington^5-3^3-0 Clinton-Massie^3-5^2-1 The top 16 teams in each of Ohio’s 24 regions will play in the post-season this year. The top eight teams will host a first round game. Div III Region 12: Western Brown is third and has clinched a post-season berth regardless of the results of the...
Fox 19
NKY high school cancels remainder of football season over safety concerns
BELLEVUE, Ky. (WXIX) - The varsity football season has come to an end for Bellevue High School. Athletic Director Jim Hicks announced in a statement that the school decided to cancel the remainder of the season “due to the limited number of healthy players available.”. He went on to...
Wilmington High School honors Students of the Month
Wilmington High School proudly announces its October Students of the Month:. Sarah is the Social Studies department student of the month for October. Sarah is always engaged in class and participating in discussion. She always has a positive attitude and helps her classmates when she can. Sarah also puts a lot of effort into making sure she completes her work thoroughly and accurately. Keep up the good work!
