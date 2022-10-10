Read full article on original website
Why Is Your Android So Slow? 7 Tweaks to Give Your Phone a Boost
Unless you have a supported Google Pixel phone, like the Pixel 7, you may not yet have access to the latest Android 13 update. But even you can't upgrade right now, you can still look to improve your Android's performance with the existing software you have. No matter if you've...
Say Goodbye to Microsoft Office and Hello to Microsoft 365
Microsoft's suite of productivity apps -- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneDrive -- will live in a rebranded home in the Microsoft 365 app from November, the company said. For years, the familiar apps made up Microsoft Office. "In the coming months, Office.com, the Office mobile app, and the Office...
I Spent $10K on DSLR Camera Gear. You Can Just Buy a Pixel 7 Pro
When I heard Google boast about the Pixel 7 Pro smartphone's "pro-level zoom" and assert that the phone's photography features can challenge traditional cameras, my ears pricked up. I'm one of those serious photographers who hauls around a bulky camera and a bunch of lenses, but I love smartphone photography too, so I decided to test those claims.
Twitter Could Soon Let You Control Who Mentions You
You could soon have more control over who can mention you in tweets. App researcher and engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a version of an unreleased Twitter feature that lets you control who can and can't "@" you. "Twitter is working on letting you control who can mention you on...
Move Over, Google: Samsung Wants to Reinvent the Phone Call, Too
Samsung is taking a page from the Google Pixel playbook with its upcoming One UI 5 software update, which will be adding a new way to take calls on Galaxy phones. The Bixby Text Call feature will bring the ability to answer a phone call by texting, with the Bixby assistant transcribing between voice and text on both ends.
My Favorite Gadget Purchase of 2022 Is Back on Sale for Prime Day
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. My recent move out to the suburbs meant inheriting an in-ground sprinkler system, which was great -- except for the ancient controller to which it was connected. Despite religiously following the instruction manual and "programming" it through a variety of tiny buttons -- not unlike a vintage 1980s VCR -- the thing would still fire the sprinkler heads at completely random times. I couldn't figure it out -- the clock was correct, the watering times were correct, but the actual sprinklers would turn on three or four hours later. I was resigned to running it manually during the day and losing some of the water to the sun's evaporation.
Prime Day Clothing Sale: Save 30% Off Amazon Essentials Today
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. With all the incredible deals on fashion during Amazon's Early Access days, one brand you should check out is Amazon's own brand. I'm familiar with Amazon Essentials -- you could even call me an Amazon Essentials connoisseur -- and the clothes are the real deal. Right now, you can get up to 30% off select Amazon essentials from undergarments to cozy fall clothing.
Apple Reportedly Fined $19M for Not Including Chargers With iPhones
Apple has reportedly been fined 100 million reais ($19 million) by a Brazilian court for not including chargers in new iPhones sold in the country. All iPhones sold in Brazil must come with a charger included in the box, the court ruled, according to a Reuters report Thursday. The fine...
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
The Robot Vacuum That Keeps My Floors Clean Daily Is $170 Off Right Now
Pet hair, crumbs and other debris just seems to buildup on my floors. If you're like me, you might say you'll vacuum later but never get to it. With the iRobot Roomba 671, though, cleaning your floors is easy, and the robot vacuum is $180 -- down from $350 -- as part of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale.
How Much Would You Pay for This Sealed, Original Apple iPhone?
Yes, Apple just released the iPhone 14 line, but what would you pay to own a piece of Apple history? LCG Auctions has a sealed, original 8GB iPhone for sale, and the auction house expects the iPhone to fetch at least $30,000. "One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions...
Grab a 2-Quart Analog Air Fryer for a Just $18 Today (Save $27)
Air fryers have been rising in popularity for a while -- and for good reason. These small appliances can fry up wings, french fries, ocra and other favorites while using little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep fryers. Plus, using an air fryer in place of an oven can cut down on your electric bill, too.
Last Chance Prime Day Deals: Savings on Echo, TVs, Air Fryers and More Still Available
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's first Prime Early Access Sale -- the second Prime Day-like event of 2022 -- is now in the books. But just like Prime Days of yore, it leaves behind a trail of deals that didn't expire even as the final bell rang.
Get the Roku Express 4K Plus, Our Favorite Streamer, for $25
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing, and one of our favorite streaming devices is seeing a massive discount. The Roku Express 4K Plus, CNET's current pick as the best overall streaming device, is currently within $1 of its all-time Amazon low price. While it's regularly priced at $40, the Express 4K Plus is now at $25. This is the lowest it's been since Black Friday of last year when it was down to $24.
Best Prime Day Deals Under $50: Fashion, Tech, Home and More
This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Today is the last day of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale -- aka October Prime Day -- but the sale doesn't end until midnight PT (3 a.m. ET), so you still have plenty of time to grab something you want. There really is something for everyone across categories including tech, beauty, kitchen and fashion. We're always looking for the best deals online, especially if they're budget-friendly. We've already highlighted a selection of favorites under $25 and even under $10, and now we're raising the budget a bit and looking at affordable products under $50.
