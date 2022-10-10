Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fortwaynesnbc.com
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Live music, silent auctions and chili. Folks with the YMCA and Fort Wayne Fire Department (FWFD) joined hands in a charity event to raise money for childcare services. “A lot of people don’t realize that the YMCA is more than just, you...
fortwaynesnbc.com
FWA launches pledge program to fly local
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) has launched a campaign with a goal of encouraging residents to book their flights locally. The “First, Fly the Fort” program seeks to have community members sign a pledge committing to booking flights out of FWA before going to other area airports.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Win a night of trick or treating with Johnny TinCap
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The TinCaps are gearing up for Halloween with a chance for TinCaps Kids Club Members to win an opportunity to trick or treat with Johnny. If your child would like a chance to win and are not a member, they can join for free.
WANE-TV
Power restored to over 1K residents in New Haven, southeast Fort Wayne
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — Over 1,000 Allen County residents regained power after losing it for a period of time Wednesday night. An outage map from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., an electric company based in Paulding, Ohio, showed at 9:42 p.m. that 969 customers in Adams Township were without power, as well as an additional 71 residents in Jefferson Township.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
star883.com
Nick Brown: Pet Food Pantry
Today on Conversations we are joined by Nick Brown Owner of Rich’s Auto Center, to discuss Pets! ‘Charlie’ is hosting a party for his birthday to benefit the Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry. With a monetary or pet food donation at the entrance, guests will be entered in a chance to win $250 worth of service from Rich’s Auto Center. Cake and refreshments for human guests. Dogs are welcome to come, on leash, and play in a fenced in grass and asphalt area. The Pitbull Coalition will be on hand with some adoptable or fostered dogs to meet and greet and maybe find their forever family. A silent auction will be held online and in person. This fundraiser is open to the public, no RSVP required.
WANE-TV
Grant aims to make Fort Wayne homes more accessible
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Qualified homeowners in Fort Wayne can soon apply for a grant to make their homes more accessible. Starting Tuesday, applications are open for the city’s Residential Accessibility Modifications Program. The program aims to provide features that make it easier for those with disabilities to get around at home.
fortwaynesnbc.com
LIST: Fort Wayne area Halloween festivities happening this weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Halloween is creeping closer and before we know it winter will be here! Before the spooky season ends, you may want to get in on these frightening festivities. The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne....
fortwaynesnbc.com
Gender neutral restrooms to be installed at Wayne High School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Work is underway on the first major renovation to Wayne High School in more than 50 years. The multi-million dollar project is part of a larger plan by the district approved in 2020. At Wayne, improvements include updates classrooms and safety features....
IN THIS ARTICLE
fortwaynesnbc.com
13th Annual Fright Night returns Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The 13th Annual Fright Night kicks off Saturday, October 15 throughout Downtown Fort Wayne. Participants are encouraged to fill the streets dressed in their spookiest zombie costumes. A free Zombie Walk pre-party will be held at Zombie Central, located at the Indiana...
wfft.com
NIPSCO expects winter heating bills to rise by an average of $20 a month
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Most people turn up the thermostat when the weather gets cold outside but, this year, NIPSCO customer Alexie Follett might not be one of them. “I’ve just been letting it get cold at night. Because it’s fine. You bundle up when you’re going to sleep anyways,” Follett said.
WANE-TV
Pet of the Week: 10/4/22
Biggie is the Oct. 4, 2022, Pet of the Week. If you are interested in adopting this pet please contact Fort Wayne Department of Animal Care and Control (260-427-1244).
WOWO News
City Wide Fire Drill Returns Wednesday Morning Across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): National Fire Prevention Week coincides with a long-standing Fort Wayne tradition. In its 76th year the City Wide WOWO Fire Drill takes place at Holland Elementary School Wednesday morning. While all schools within Fort Wayne will participate in the evacuation drill, one school is designated to host the school acting as a central location for activating the alarm. The remaining schools throughout the city will participate in the evacuation portion of the drill. Each school will receive its fire alarm notification via WOWO live at 10 A.M. Fort Wayne’s Morning News Host Kayla Blakeslee will be on hand at Holland Elementary for the festivities with members of the Fort Wayne Fire Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fortwaynesnbc.com
Local and state leaders meet to help break stigma on opioid and mental health issues
NEW HAVEN, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - New Haven Mayor Steven McMichael and representatives from several northern Indiana counties gathered today at the Orchid Events Center in New Haven to discuss the best ways to combat the opioid epidemic. The purpose of the summit surrounded how to separate funds...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Gender Neutral Restrooms 10132022 FWNBC
YMCA and Fort Wayne’s Fire Department team up to raise money for childcare services. Stanford University apologized Wednesday for limiting Jewish student admissions in the 1950s. As the weather gets cooler, Indiana Michigan Power is offering a program to help Hoosiers pay their heating bills.
Million Dollar Indiana Home Comes with a Huge Heart-Shaped Pond
You never know what you might find when randomly browsing through homes on Zillow. I was casually looking at million-dollar homes that I'll never be able to afford, as one does, and stumbled upon a gorgeous home in Woodburn, Indiana. It was the pond that caught my attention. As you...
WANE-TV
Indiana counties, cities to receive first installment of funds from national opioid settlement
Indiana is number 7 in the country for overdose deaths since 2013. City and county officials in the area expect their first installment of money from the $26 billion U.S. opioid settlement at the end of October or early November. The state’s share of the national opioid settlement amounts to...
WANE-TV
Parkview Health to lift mask requirements, visitor restrictions at all locations, clinics
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview Health announced it will be lifting its universal masking requirements and visitor restrictions beginning Oct. 12. The move is being made in accordance with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new rules will be applied to...
whatzup.com
Scary fun for Halloween
Tell you it’s spooky season without telling you it’s spooky season? Easy: Northeast Indiana has more than just candy to give out this October. Celebrate Halloween with friends and family through a variety of fun and terrifying events across Fort Wayne and the surrounding areas. Please note that purchased tickets may be required for entry among certain events.
Fort Wayne City Council to look into Mayor Henry situation
4th District City Councilman and current council president Jason Arp confirmed to WANE 15 on Wednesday that the council, through its attorney, will submit a list of questions to Mayor Tom Henry’s administration following his OWI arrest last weekend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Police Department adds new furry friend to their team
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) is gaining a new addition to its department: a therapy dog named Tinsley. Tinsley is a nine-month-old Blue Heeler Australian Cattle Dog and his purpose in the department is to help officers struggling with post-traumatic stress disorder.
Comments / 0