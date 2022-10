No. 10 Legacy (5-2) vs. Mullen (3-4) Last meeting: Legacy 33, at Mullen 24, Nov. 2, 2018. After an 0-3 start that included a trip to California, the Mustangs have won 3 of 4 and are in the thick of a league title chase. Mullen RB Aaron Wehmeyer has reeled off four straight 100-yard games during that surge, with nine touchdowns and 733 yards on 74 carries. QB Ben Krza is coming off a 326-yard night on 14-of-17 passing in the Mustangs’ last win. They will need more of that if they hope to upset Legacy, which has now won five straight under former Pomona coach Jay Madden — all by 13 points or more.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO