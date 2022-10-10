Local Nonprofit Saves Horses From Abuse

Volunteers at Horse Rescue United dedicate their time saving horses of all breeds. (Photo courtesy Horse Rescue United)

HOWELL – A Township-based nonprofit is going above and beyond to rescue horses from neglect, abuse, and even slaughter.

Horse Rescue United consists of 10 volunteers who dedicate their time saving horses of all breeds and continue to take care of them despite enduring long shifts in extreme heat or cold.

On a hot day, volunteer Susan Cohen loads the tractor with grain and hay, medical supplies, fly spray, brushes, pitchforks and rakes. The horses patiently wait for their breakfast as Susan feeds them a few carrots as treats. After feeding, the horses are then groomed, and checked for any new cuts or scrapes.

A total of eight horses, including two miniature horses, are currently attended to daily. Once Susan returns to the barn to check on supplies and clean up, she then updates the rest of the volunteers about all the horses’ condition.

“I like the solitude,” Susan said. “It’s quiet down here and pretty, especially at sunrise and sunset. I could be tired or stressed from work, but the minute I see the horses, I’m happy.”

Horse Rescue United explained how the intense heat and humidity in the summer as well as the cold and snow in the winter both create a challenge when it comes to food delivering for the horses. When the weather gets cold the troughs will freeze and if there’s heavy snowfall, hay has to be transported by sled. Even through these weather conditions, volunteers make sure the horses are always fed.

Long-time volunteer MaryAnn Sorensen Allacci, who has years of experience working with horses, said she spends hours scrubbing and filling water troughs and checking horses for medical needs.

“This is an amazing group of volunteers. We all just step up to collaborate where and how we can to meet the needs of the rescue,” MaryAnn said.

While some of the volunteers are retired, many have full or part-time jobs outside of Horse Rescue United. Some of the volunteers are teachers, nurses, social workers, but what they all have in common is their passion to help these rescued horses.

Once the horses are rehabilitated, many will be available for adoption so they can find their forever home.

Photo courtesy Horse Rescue United

“Last year, I started planning to retire from my careers of 45 years in social work. What would I do all day? When I saw that HRU was looking for volunteers, I figured it was worth a try,” volunteer Irene Gavin said. “It was a great move. The work is hard, but I love it! The volunteers are so caring and dedicated; we are like family. Of course, the best part of the assignment is the horses. We all get excited when a new horse comes in and do our best to get them settled. Although it is sad to see one go, I love the joy and excitement on the face of an adopter as I hand over their new horse.”

“Horse Rescue United has become my peace and solace. It doesn’t matter how bad my day was, as soon as I get here, it all goes away. I’ve always loved horses, but I never worked with them until a cold day in January when ‘Piper’ crossed my path; her owner had been taken to the hospital with dementia and she was left with no food or water,” volunteer Lisa Valsera said.

“While I contacted every rescue I could find, none of them responded or simply said they couldn’t help. While HRU had a wait list, they welcomed Piper with open arms, and I became a volunteer. It’s hard work, but caring for these sweet, beautiful horses is worth every drip of sweat you can give them. Our group of amazing, passionate volunteers make all the trials and tribulations an absolute pleasure,” Lisa added.

Currently, Horse Rescue United is seeking more volunteers to help feed and care for the rescue horses. Additionally, many of the horses are in need of adoptive homes as well as sponsors for their ongoing care. For more information, visit HorseRescueUnited.org.