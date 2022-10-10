ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Virginia Business

Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk

North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News Shipbuilding Breaks Ground On Two Habitat For Humanity Homes

NEWPORT NEWS—On Tuesday, October 11, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected Newport News officials and community leaders to break ground on two houses that shipyard volunteers will build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. The groundbreaking marks the first time Newport News Shipbuilding...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

Here are the candidates vying for Suffolk's City Council seats

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk voters will see more than half of the city’s council seats on the ballot this election cycle, even though only two are actually contested contests. Here are the city council seats, by borough, on voter ballots this November:. Chuckatuck. *Shelley S. Butler-Barlow. Patrick L....
SUFFOLK, VA
vanlifewanderer.com

Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)

If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
NORFOLK, VA
royalexaminer.com

Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily

The Beach Poker Room seemed to be an exception, but neither the facility nor state regulators have explained the legality of how the poker room was able to operate after those fines went into effect. The facility did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday. There don’t appear...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

Community Policy