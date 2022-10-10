Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
One of the Most Haunted Roads in America is Located Here in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Best VA Beach Seafood RestaurantsTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
4 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
Virginia Business
Lowe’s to open distribution facility in Suffolk
North Carolina-based home improvement retailer Lowe’s Cos Inc. will establish a coastal holding facility in the city of Suffolk, adding 100 jobs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday. Lowe’s had more than $96 billion in sales in fiscal 2021 and it operates or services nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware...
Some senior citizens say 8.7% social security boost isn't enough
NORFOLK, VA — In 2023, many senior citizens will see a nearly 10% boost in benefits for social security in their accounts. This historic increase of 8.7%, fueled by the rate of high inflation. However, some senior citizens said that, after looking at the cost of things like gas...
WAVY News 10
Custodial and Food Services Hiring Fair
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you or someone you know is looking for a job … listen up! Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hiring! Get all the information about Saturday’s hiring fair from Anne Glenn-Zeljeznja, Sam Nix and Viorica Harrison. Virginia Beach City Public Schools Hiring...
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
Former Va. Beach police chief updates progress of city's Independent Citizen Review Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — City leaders are in the home stretch of installing a new level of police accountability in Virginia Beach. Last year, city council unanimously approved the creation of an 11-person civilian-based board that will look at investigations of misconduct and abuses of authority within law enforcement agencies.
Norfolk State to perform at Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week
Not only is the Norfolk State University Band preparing for homecoming but they're also getting ready to perform in the Missy Elliott street renaming ceremony next week.
Following the Funds: Chesapeake Republican party divided in City Council race
A clear divide can be found among Chesapeake Republicans when looking at the money raised by two candidates for Chesapeake City Council.
Virginia Lt. Governor discusses proposed transgender policy in schools for the first time
NORFOLK, Va. — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is speaking out for the first time on Virginia's new transgender policy recommended for schools. In her "Hampton Roads Tour" on Norfolk State University's campus, 13News Now asked the state leader her stance on the change. "I don't want the school boards,...
RELATED PEOPLE
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News Shipbuilding Breaks Ground On Two Habitat For Humanity Homes
NEWPORT NEWS—On Tuesday, October 11, HII’s Newport News Shipbuilding division joined elected Newport News officials and community leaders to break ground on two houses that shipyard volunteers will build in partnership with Habitat for Humanity Peninsula and Greater Williamsburg. The groundbreaking marks the first time Newport News Shipbuilding...
Virginia Parole Board chair to meet with families in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — In 1987, at the age of 19, a suspect known as Banky Pound was sentenced to two life sentences and 15 years for murder and robbery at a Petersburg Hotel. Behind bars for 33 years, Pound was paroled 2 and a half years ago after convincing the parole board he would […]
4 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing seafood places in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what really delicious seafood tastes like.
Here are the candidates vying for Suffolk's City Council seats
SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk voters will see more than half of the city’s council seats on the ballot this election cycle, even though only two are actually contested contests. Here are the city council seats, by borough, on voter ballots this November:. Chuckatuck. *Shelley S. Butler-Barlow. Patrick L....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and NAVY Weather Fleet forecaster swap jobs for a day
Thursday was a 10 On Your Side first for Chief Meteorologist Jeff Edmondson and Petty Officer Garland Riggs from the Fleet Weather Center at Naval Station Norfolk swapped jobs.
Student loan forgiveness application opening this month
On Aug. 24, 2022, the Biden-Harris Administration announced a Student Debt Relief Plan that includes one-time student loan debt relief targeted to low- and middle-income families.
WAVY News 10
Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center to close Oct. 15
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Landfill and Resource Recovery Center is set to close on October 15 for scheduled maintenance. In an announcement Tuesday evening, the landfill, located at 1989 Jake Sears Road, was set to close early on October 12 due to emergency equipment issues.
vanlifewanderer.com
Is Norfolk, VA Safe? (2022 Crime Rates And Crime Stats)
If you are thinking about visiting Norfolk and have some qualms about the safety of the city, we got you covered. We are going to deep dive into the statistics, look at some maps, graphs and talk to the residents of the city to give you a better understanding of how safe Norfolk really is.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
royalexaminer.com
Virginia Beach poker room shuts down again … temporarily
The Beach Poker Room seemed to be an exception, but neither the facility nor state regulators have explained the legality of how the poker room was able to operate after those fines went into effect. The facility did not respond to an emailed request for comment Monday. There don’t appear...
Virginia Beach city officials get ready for legal marijuana sales
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach city leaders took another step to get the city ready for legal marijuana sales. Council members were briefed on the current status of the Virginia General Assembly and how soon recreational marijuana dispensaries could be legalized. "We are entering a gray area right...
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, Virginia, is a historic city with a lot to offer. However, like any other city, it has its fair share of problems, with high crime being one of the most significant issues.
Inmate at Virginia Beach Correctional Center dies at hospital
An inmate at the Virginia Beach Correctional Center died at a local hospital Sunday evening.
Comments / 0