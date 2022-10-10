Read full article on original website
ST. LOUIS – Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt. Grab your mask and head to Dessert Day at Anthology of Clayton View Senior Living. The community invites everyone to visit while helping prevent the spread of COVID-19. The culinary team will make treats while you ask about the amenities at Anthology. You must RSVP for the desserts.
Grant’s Farm make changes after complaints from guests about traffic at Halloween Nights
Many families packed into Grant's Farm during the first weekend of Halloween Nights. Some families said on social media that they were unable to get in because of the long wait times.
St. Louis Alamo Drafthouse opening in November
Alamo Drafthouse is opening this November on Foundry Way.
Karen’s Diner opening permanent location in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Karen’s Diner will officially be open permanently on Oct. 28. The restaurant is opening where they experimented with a pop-up location last month. It will be at 5800 Gravois in the Lemmon’s building. The restaurant is a ‘Karen‘ themed diner where patrons take on...
City Museum 25-year anniversary defies early predictions
The City Museum is an international destination, but that’s not what everyone first predicted.
Boo at the Zoo starts tonight in Forest Park
ST. LOUIS – Those looking for not-so-scary Halloween fun can find it at the St. Louis Zoo. It is the place to be starting Friday night. “Boo at the Zoo” takes place from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Friday night and runs every night through October 30. The event will feature Halloween decorations, a fall-themed […]
Band directors, Explore St. Louis concerned about continued overgrowth and trash issues as regional band competition marches into town
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The sounds of weed whackers roared along North 6th Street in downtown St. Louis on Wednesday afternoon. Contracted workers were in the middle of an emergency cleanup before thousands of band students and their families get ready to march into The Dome at America’s Center Friday and Saturday for the Bands of America Championships.
Body found outside a north St. Louis home
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Police were called to the 4700 block of Wren to investigate a possible homicide. The victim’s body was found in the front yard. There are about 30 evidence markers on the porch and in the yard. This is a developing story. More details will...
High Ridge community comes together for woman who lost son in house fire
Employees at a barbecue restaurant in High Ridge are raising money to help a coworker who lost her 3-year-old in a fire Tuesday morning.
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it’s not particularly close. “We know the...
Mid Rivers Mall reveals 4 affordable looks to add to your fall and winter closet
ST. LOUIS – Everyone needs the basics, like a little black dress, a white button-down shirt, a blazer, and black and navy pants or skirts. What about adding a little fun with some trendy pieces from H&M? Stylist from Mid Rivers Mall, Christine Poehling stopped by with some great and affordable pieces to add to the closet.
The best food and drink events in St. Louis this weekend: Oct. 14-16
It's that time of year again…chili cook-off season. Sample chilis from the best of the best at Schlafly's Full Moon Festival or in downtown Alton, Illinois, this weekend. If chili's not your thing, don't worry; you can take part in St. Louis Taco Week, a pop-up pumpkin patch at City Foundry STL and much more this weekend.
Woman shot and killed in south St. Louis Friday morning
ST. LOUIS – A woman was shot and killed in south St. Louis early Friday morning. Police were called to a home on Montana near Grand at about 12:30 a.m. for gunshots. There, they found a woman around 30 years old unconscious and not breathing. Homicide detectives are investigating. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Nic Lopez was at […]
Shift into soup mode at one of these 11 St. Louis restaurants
Sure, you could make soup at home, but why not show your neighborhood soup spot some love? Here, find a selection of STL restaurants with soup, stew, broth and bisque on the menu.
Transit Center transformation at North Hanley stop
Metro Transit riders that use the North Hanley stop will soon get a fresh start to their commute.
Meet Nima: Our pet of the week
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week Care STL brought in Nima for our pet of the week. Meet the total lovebug in the above video. You can contact Care STL Adoption Center at 314-696-2444.
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
Look for Lions Choice ‘golden tickets’ to win free food for a year
A St. Louis-based restaurant is turning 55 on Oct. 26. Lion’s Choice is known for its famous roast beef sandwiches, fries, and frozen custard.
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Louis
From a curious young girl to an intrepid scientist to a global icon. Doctor Jane Goodall blazed a trail for women to follow. Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County. Updated: 53 minutes ago. An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old...
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
