The U.S. military was conned into buying $20 million worth of fake, unsafe uniforms and gear by a man who is now going to prison, prosecutors say. Tens of thousands of fake jackets, flame-resistant hoods that weren’t actually flame-resistant and more pieces of military apparel were issued to U.S. Air Force bases worldwide to be worn by deployed Airmen, according to the Justice Department.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 54 MINUTES AGO