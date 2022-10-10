Read full article on original website
Man conned US military into buying $20M in fake uniforms and gear from China, feds say
The U.S. military was conned into buying $20 million worth of fake, unsafe uniforms and gear by a man who is now going to prison, prosecutors say. Tens of thousands of fake jackets, flame-resistant hoods that weren’t actually flame-resistant and more pieces of military apparel were issued to U.S. Air Force bases worldwide to be worn by deployed Airmen, according to the Justice Department.
Air Force Under Secretary Gina Ortiz Jones: Improving diversity and equity in the military will ensure everyone ‘can serve to their full potential’
Gina Ortiz Jones aims to be the leader she didn't have as a young officer
USWNT’s World Cup Group Possibilities Come Into Focus
Amid a week in which the U.S. women’s national team confronted consecutive losses for the first time in over five years, all while its players reel from and deal with the fallout of investigations into NWSL, there was a reprieve. FIFA unveiled its latest women’s world ranking on Thursday,...
Harris, Blinken hail Iran protests in activist meetings
Vice President Kamala Harris and other top US leaders on Friday hailed women leading protests in Iran as they met activists originally from the country whose clerical leadership is waging a crackdown. Harris voiced "support for the brave women and girls leading peaceful protests in Iran to secure equal rights and basic human dignity," the vice president's office said in a statement.
