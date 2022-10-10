The Wildfire Bar & Grill has officially opened for business in Macomb. The location is situated next to the Dairy Queen and across the street from Wendy’s. Wildfire Bar & Grill is run by Blake Kelly and Clare Weinrich. Kelly is an alumni of Western Illinois University. After working for seven years at Hometown Café with Weinrich, both decided to open their new restaurant. They brought several other employees with them from Hometown Café when they left.

MACOMB, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO