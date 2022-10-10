ALDS TV schedule: FREE live streams, format, bracket, times, TV channels, dates for every American League Division Series game in 2022 MLB playoffs

If you’re subscribed to Altice USA’s Optimum cable service, you may not be able to watch several major sporting events soon. According to Variety, the cable provider is having contract disputes with FOX which would leave users without Fox’s broadcasts of NFL football and post-season MLB baseball. This means Altice subscribers may not be able to watch the Phillies vs. Braves and Padres vs. Dodgers in the NLDS, Michigan vs. Penn State college football game, the Jets vs. Packers matchup on Sunday and plenty more. Blackouts could start as early as Saturday.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO