Read full article on original website
Related
Kan. woman awaiting 3rd trial for killing ex-husband, his girlfriend
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who always maintained she was hiking and driving in Colorado when her ex-husband and his girlfriend were slain is free on bail for the first time in a decade as prosecutors prepare to try her for a third time in the 2002 Kansas killings.
Man dead in Kansas officer-involved shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting. Just after 12:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to a home in the 4800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on reports of a violent domestic incident, according to police spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. Information indicated that a suspect, who is...
Sheriff: Kansas bank robbery suspect captured at motel
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
Sheriff: Kan. suspects captured after chase, crash of 2 vehicles
JACKSON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a chase and crash in a reported stolen vehicle. Just after 3a.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy attempted to stop a 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Highway 75 when a pursuit ensued, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
CAMPBELL: Tar spot of corn - new threat to Kansas corn
Written by: Stacy Campbell - Cottonwood Extension District. Tar spot of corn, a disease caused by the fungus Phyllachora maydis, has been confirmed in Nemaha (9/15) and Doniphan (10/05) counties in Kansas. Through a collaborative effort with K-State County Extension Crop Agents, five fields in Nemaha county and one field in Doniphan county have been confirmed positive for tar spot. Tar spot lesions are black, raised, and have a round/elliptical shape. This pathogen can survive in crop residue.
AP Big 12 midseason honoree Martinez enjoys winning feeling
Adrian Martinez had done just about everything in his first four years of college football except play on a winning team. Those wins are finally coming for him at Kansas State. The 17th-ranked Wildcats (5-1, 3-0) sit atop the Big 12 standings in large part because of their dual-threat quarterback....
Panther soccer comes up just short in home finale
Great Bend High School soccer coach Chuy Loera had an idea Thursday's home finale against Junction City would be competitive. He was right. The junior varsity team picked up its first win of the season, but the varsity squad came up just short 2-1, with all three goals scored in the first half.
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
9K+
Followers
22K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0