Read full article on original website
Related
mocoshow.com
NB Wisconsin Avenue Shut Down Following Collision Involving Motorcycle
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) we’re called to the scene of a traumatic injury due to a collision involving a motorcycle a little after 7am Wednesday morning, according to MCFRS Chief Spokeperson Pete Piringer. The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street...
NBC Washington
2 Dead in Moped Crash on Dulles Toll Road: Officials
Two people are dead after a moped crashed Wednesday on the Dulles Toll Road, officials said. A moped carrying two people crashed about 9:40 p.m. on the westbound Dulles Toll Road at the exit for Wolf Trap National Park in Vienna. The driver, Nyjell Dae Quan Lewis, 23, of D.C.,...
mymcmedia.org
Montgomery Village Construction Worker Struck, Killed
A Montgomery Village man was killed Oct. 11 after he was struck by a vehicle while working on construction along Indian Heady Highway in Fort Washington. Huera Melandez, 56, was working at the site at 10:55 p.m. when a driver struck several traffic cones and then Melandez, who was standing in a closed section of the road at the time, according to Prince George’s Police Department.
mocoshow.com
Update on Thursday’s Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant Which Caused Over $200,000 in Damages
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring on Thursday afternoon. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mocoshow.com
Montgomery Village Man Struck and Killed While Working Roadway Construction in Fort Washington
Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village was struck and killed on October 11 while working roadway construction on Indian Head Highway in Fort Washington, MD. According to the Prince George’s Police Department, the driver of a vehicle struck several traffic cones before striking Melendez, who was standing in a closed section of the roadway, on Tuesday night. The driver of the striking vehicle was transported to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
fox5dc.com
Chantilly man dead after car crashes into light pole
CHANTILLY, Va. - A 62-year-old Chantilly man is dead after police say his car crashed into a light pole Thursday morning. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Sully Road in Fairfax County. Police say Arjen Weiss was driving westbound on...
mocoshow.com
MCFRS Responds to Fire at ‘Fire Station 1’ Restaurant on Thursday Afternoon
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to a call for a fire at the Fire Station 1 restaurant at 8131 Georgia Avenue in Downtown Silver Spring. Units arrived to find a fire in and around the exhaust system of the restaurant and fire coming from the chimney. The bulk of the fire was quickly knocked out and units checked for hot spots and extensions in other parts of the chimney, shaft, and ductwork of the restaurant.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Carjacking on Bel Pre Road; Surveillance Footage of Suspects Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a carjacking that occurred in the 3700 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspects and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Completes Bikeway Construction on Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and Will Reopen Reconfigured ‘Streetery’
Montgomery County has completed the bikeway construction along a portion of Woodmont Avenue in Bethesda and is reopening a reconfigured “streetery.” The block was closed to traffic during the COVID-19 health crisis to allow restaurants to have expanded outdoor dining. The reconfigured streetery, which will reopen by early evening on Friday, Oct. 14, will provide extended street dining and a short-term curbside pick-up zone for businesses while reopening two of the four roadway lanes to traffic.
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigate Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street Fatality; Victim’s Identity Released
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) are investigating a fatal two vehicle collision that occurred on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., on Wisconsin Avenue at Chestnut Street in Bethesda. The initial investigation has revealed that a blue 2018 Yamaha...
NBC Washington
Man Killed in Crash While Working on Maryland Route 210
A roadway worker is dead after a fatal crash involving two cars on Maryland Route 210, authorities say. The victim has been identified as Huerta Melendez, 56, of Montgomery Village, Maryland. He was working on a highway construction site at the time of the incident, according to police. Officers were...
clayconews.com
State Police arrest Seven People from multiple States at Scene of Protest that shut down Interstate 495 in Montgomery County, Maryland
ROCKVILLE, MD – The Maryland State Police is reporting that seven people were arrested after a group of protestors shut down a portion of Interstate 495 Monday morning in Montgomery County. Shortly before 10:30 A.M., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to inner loop of I-495...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mocoshow.com
Update: One Person Dead After Collision Involving Motorcycle and SUV in Chevy Chase
One person has died as the result of a collision this morning in Chevy Chase. According to Montgomery County Police, “On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 7:08 a.m., 2nd District officers and Montgomery County Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street for the report of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
fox5dc.com
Driver struck, killed on shoulder of I-95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off road: police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A man was struck and killed by a vehicle on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Fairfax County after car trouble forced him off the road. Virginia State Police say the crash happened just after 3:05 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of the highway near mile marker 169.
bethesdamagazine.com
One killed, one injured in downtown Bethesda collision
A man was killed Wednesday morning when his motorcycle collided with an SUV in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chestnut Street in downtown Bethesda, according to Montgomery County police. The identity of the motorcyclist is being withheld pending the notification of the next of kin, police said. Shortly after...
Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County
UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
75-year-old man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 8:15 a.m. on Oct. 3, 75-year-old Darrell Hayes was riding a 2018 Honda Goldwing motorcycle on Lantern Place when he tried to make a left turn onto South Kings Highway.
mocoshow.com
Free Electric Scooter Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
Construction worker dead after being hit by a car in Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A 56-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car in Prince George's County while working road construction late Tuesday night, police said. Prince George's County Police Department officers responded to the area of Indian Head Highway and Kerby Hill Road for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian. Once on scene, officers found a man lying in the road.
Protesters arrested after shutting down traffic on I-495 in Silver Spring
A group of protesters are currently in the middle of the road, blocking traffic on the inner loop of I-495 at Route 29 in Colesville.
Comments / 3