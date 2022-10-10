ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Dinosaurs invade downtown Evansville in lifelike event

By Aaron Chatman
 4 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — If you were in downtown Evansville this weekend, you might have come face-to-face with your favorite prehistoric pal. A dinosaur invasion took over the Old National Events Plaza on Saturday and Sunday.

Nearly seventy lifelike dinosaur and dragon exhibits were lined throughout the building for Dino & Dragon Stroll. Organizers tell us some of the creatures measure more than 28 feet tall and 60 feet wide.

New horned dinosaur species discovered in New Mexico

The tour manager for the stroll says the event gives visitors the chance to see the exhibit up close and personal.

“You know, it’s a very interactive show. Our guests get to get up close, we don’t block off all of the exhibits per se, so they can really get up close, touch the teeth, see these creatures moving, roaring, breathing, blinking, very very lifelike and I think our team is very interactive with the guests and want to make sure they have a great time,” says Tour Manager Brian Gallentine.

The dinos and dragons are now up on their way to Indianapolis. Click here for more information on the exhibit.

