ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Local
Washington Football
On3.com

ESPN Report: Dan Snyder has file on Jerry Jones, bad-mouthed Cowboys owner

A shocking report from ESPN on Thursday revealed that Washington owner Dan Snyder has allegedly “tracked” other team owners, and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN reporters spoke to more than 30 sources across the league who corroborated numerous stories about Snyder, including that he instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to get dirt on the league’s ownership group.
WASHINGTON, DC
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022

We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
ClutchPoints

Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed

The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media

For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Orleans#American Football#The New Orleans Saints#The Arizona Cardinals
iheart.com

Rob Parker: "The NFL Must Suspend Davante Adams for One Game"

Ron Parker: “This is an easy toss-up and cut and dry for Roger Goodell: Davante Adams needs to be suspended for one game, because he didn’t just bump into the guy, he shoved him down unnecessarily. He purposely raised both hands and shoved the guy down, with his equipment and a chance of being injured. That’s why he’s so apologetic, it’s shameful and unwarranted. You can’t be taking your frustrations out on another person.”
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Former Penn State specialist signed by Detroit Lions

Round and round the Lions’ Kicker carousel goes, and in the lucky number 10 spot, Sam Ficken goes. On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they had added Ficken, the 10th kicker since Matt Prater’s departure. A Penn State alum, Ficken was one of the all-time great kickers for...
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Report: Potential 'Compromise' Suggested For Dan Snyder

There's a chance that Dan Snyder could come to a "compromise" to not own the Washington Commanders anymore. According to Michael Smith, he thinks that there's a possibility that Snyder could pass the ownership of the franchise onto his children. This comes after ESPN released a bombshell report regarding Snyder...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant again signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the transaction on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal. Bryant was released prior to Buffalo’s recent 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills had done so because they had to move players around their roster and practice squad in order to cover their depth needs due to injuries.
BUFFALO, NY
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy