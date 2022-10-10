Read full article on original website
Related
Aaron Rodgers receives concerning injury update ahead of Week 6
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers suffered a tough loss in Week 5 at the hands of the New York Giants. Along the way, Rodgers picked up an injury to his thumb, which was initially downplayed by Rodgers himself and the Packers. But the latest injury update on Rodgers’ thumb doesn’t exactly paint a bright picture for Green Bay moving into Week 6.
Former Washington QB Robert Griffin III tweets funny reaction to Dan Snyder bombshell
The Washington Commanders' Week 6 "Thursday Night Football" game against the Chicago Bears is just hours away. Of course, on the heels of Thursday morning's latest bombshell report on owner Dan Snyder, few are thinking of the upcoming contest at the moment. Among those to react to the news was...
John Elway Names 1 NFL Coach The Broncos Almost Hired Instead Of Nathaniel Hackett
John Elway served as general manager for the Denver Broncos from 2011 to 2020. Despite stepping down following a disappointing 2020 season, Elway continues to work in the Denver front office as an outside consultant. Seemingly out of nowhere, Pro Football Talk noted Elway spoke ...
Banged up Rams QB Matthew Stafford’s defiant statement amid injury woes
The Los Angeles Rams suffered a disappointing Week 5 loss at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 22-10. Not only did the defending champs end up losing their third game of the season, but it also looks like star quarterback Matthew Stafford came out of the battle a bit banged up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
49ers-Falcons: Kyle Shanahan provides injury updates on Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, others
The San Francisco 49ers are starting practice at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, preparing for their Week 6 opponent, the Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke to reporters before Wednesday's practice, providing several injury updates. As expected, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley is headed to the injured reserve list after suffering...
ESPN Report: Dan Snyder has file on Jerry Jones, bad-mouthed Cowboys owner
A shocking report from ESPN on Thursday revealed that Washington owner Dan Snyder has allegedly “tracked” other team owners, and even NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. ESPN reporters spoke to more than 30 sources across the league who corroborated numerous stories about Snyder, including that he instructed his law firms to hire private investigators to get dirt on the league’s ownership group.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 6 of 2022
We’re back for another round of picks and kicking it off with a BANGER between the Bears and Commanders. Oh, that was literal ... this game is going to make the same sound as your car engine when it starts knocking and it’s about to die. Horrible Thursday...
Ron Rivera’s viral postgame exactly what Commanders fans have been asking for
The Washington Commanders beat the Chicago Bears on Thursday night to improve to 2-4 on the season. The season is saved, for the moment, but the win didn’t do much to inspire confidence in fans as Washington needed several Bears mishaps — including five blown trips deep in the red zone — to squeak out the victory.
RELATED PEOPLE
Commanders preparing to be sellers at deadline?
The Washington Commanders enter Thursday night’s Bears matchup with a 1-4 record, which is well off the pace in an improved NFC East. They are already looking to unload an unhappy William Jackson. Washington might not stop at Jackson. Falling to 1-5 could make the Commanders open for business...
Micah Hyde’s lengthy recovery timetable after neck surgery, revealed
The Buffalo Bills have put together a strong start to their 2022 campaign, thanks in large part to a dynamic defense that can do a little bit of everything this season. It’s been an impressive start to the season for this unit, but it’s even more impressive considering that they have been making due without one of their starting safeties in Micah Hyde after he was forced to undergo season-ending surgery on his neck.
Empower Field at Mile High: What you need to know to make it a great day
Empower Field at Mile High presents one of the best atmospheres in the NFL to catch a live game. From
Yardbarker
Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry caves when pressed by media
For as much talent as the Green Bay Packers have on defense, there's no reason the unit should be ranked near the bottom of the league in DVOA (Defense-adjusted Value Over Average). The Packers have the 23rd-worst DVOA in the league five games in, which is truly shocking considering the fact that Green Bay features a defensive unit with (count 'em) seven first-rounders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iheart.com
Rob Parker: "The NFL Must Suspend Davante Adams for One Game"
Ron Parker: “This is an easy toss-up and cut and dry for Roger Goodell: Davante Adams needs to be suspended for one game, because he didn’t just bump into the guy, he shoved him down unnecessarily. He purposely raised both hands and shoved the guy down, with his equipment and a chance of being injured. That’s why he’s so apologetic, it’s shameful and unwarranted. You can’t be taking your frustrations out on another person.”
saturdaytradition.com
Former Penn State specialist signed by Detroit Lions
Round and round the Lions’ Kicker carousel goes, and in the lucky number 10 spot, Sam Ficken goes. On Tuesday, the Lions announced that they had added Ficken, the 10th kicker since Matt Prater’s departure. A Penn State alum, Ficken was one of the all-time great kickers for...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Report: Potential 'Compromise' Suggested For Dan Snyder
There's a chance that Dan Snyder could come to a "compromise" to not own the Washington Commanders anymore. According to Michael Smith, he thinks that there's a possibility that Snyder could pass the ownership of the franchise onto his children. This comes after ESPN released a bombshell report regarding Snyder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills sign Brandin Bryant to one-year contract
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant again signed with the Buffalo Bills. The team announced the transaction on Tuesday. It’s a one-year deal. Bryant was released prior to Buffalo’s recent 38-3 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills had done so because they had to move players around their roster and practice squad in order to cover their depth needs due to injuries.
Scale Of 1 To 10: Ron Rivera Makes It Through Season
Ryan Harris joins Brandon Baylor to discuss on a scale of 1 to 10 how Ron Rivera can make it through the season.
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0