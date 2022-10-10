Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Kanye is right: Black Lives Matter was always a scam
Kanye West only really cares about getting attention. But even the worst attention hog can stumble across a good point: Black Lives Matter was a scam from the beginning. “Everyone knows Black Lives Matter was a scam,” Kanye said. He's right. The Black Lives Matter movement was built on the lie that Michael Brown was a poor defenseless victim of a racist police officer in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2015. The myth that he submitted and was shot anyway — “Hands up, don’t shoot” — was a lie. Physical evidence showed that Brown attacked Officer Darren Wilson and attempted to get his gun before he was shot.
Fox News host wants new slavery monument to "celebrate all the white people who died"
Rachel Campos-Duffy on 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on July 04, 2021 in New York City. (James Devaney/GC Images) Former "Real World" cast member Rachel Campos-Duffy lamented that a new monument to enslaved people kidnapped from Africa and the Caribbean islands and brought to the United States should highlight the awesomeness of White people.
EXCLUSIVE: Roland Martin Explains White Fear & Why White People Are Losing Their Mind! [WATCH]
Roland Martin joins the show to discuss his new book WHITE FEAR: How The Browning of America is Making White Folks Lose Their Minds.
‘We’re All in This Together. No, We’re Not’: Lizzo Believes Black Women Have Been Dehumanized in America
Lizzo is calling America out on its poor treatment of Black women over the years. The Detroit-born singer is addressing controversial matters in her cover story for Vanity Fair‘s November issue as she highlights her commitment to using her platform to reshape history. During the interview, the star touched on multiple topics that ranged from personal matters to political matters, drawing special attention to her words addressing the treatment of Black women.
What did Jesus look like?
What did Jesus look like? What do scholars say about what Jesus looks like?
Opinion: White American Christianity Has a Disturbing History of Anti-Black Racism
There have been many discussions lately about bringing mandatory prayer to public schools. As a parent, I think this is a terrible idea. I believe that our media and our politicians too often assume that there is general public support for prayer in school. This is a misconception.
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Elle
Michelle Obama on Why We’re in a ‘Make-or-Break Moment’ For Girls’ Education
When girls get the education they deserve, our world gets better: Poverty goes down, economies grow, and babies are born healthier. But for millions of girls, the barriers to get in and stay in the classroom are steep—from gender-based violence to the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why today, on the...
