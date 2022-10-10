Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead of A.L.D.S. in New York

Nick Sandlin was a key component in Cleveland's bullpen this season, but he won't be available for the rest of the playoffs with a back/shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Guardians flew to New York Sunday early evening to prepare for their series with the Yankees , but their trip to the Big Apple has started with some disappointing news.

Right-handed relief pitcher Nick Sandlin , who has been Cleveland's most reliable bullpen arms the last two months, has been shut down for the rest of the season. Sandlin strained his teres major muscle in his lower shoulder and back, and he's being shut down for 5-6 from throwing. He threw 19 pitches against Tampa in Game 2 on Saturday before leaving with the injury.

Sandlin had a really nice second half of the season after a short stint back in Triple-A Columbus in the middle of the summer. He made 46 appearances for the Guardians with a 2.25 ERA and allowed only 7 earned runs over his final 39.2 innings.

So what will the Guardians do with his roster spot before they have to turn in their postseason roster Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time?

Terry Francona takes the ball from Nick Sandlin, who left Cleveland's playoff game vs. Tampa Bay with an apparent injury.

Well, it seems we have an answer.

Aaron Civale was left off the Wild Card Roster, as was Cody Morris . Both guys were starters for the Guardians this year and both of them will be added this week. The team has already announced that Cal Quantrill will start Game 1, followed by Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie in Games 2 and 3.

That rotation would allow for Quantrill to be on normal rest for a potential Game 4 on Sunday and presumably Bieber on four days rest for a potential Game 5. Civale will be available out of the bullpen for the Guardians in Game 1 of the series, and Morris was always going to be a bullpen option this postseason.

Left-hander Kirk McCarty will not be on the roster for the A.L.D.S.

I thought there was an outside chance that the team could activate Bryan Shaw , who was designated for assignment last week but wasn't claimed by another team and is still with the ballclub in Cleveland. But that's not going to happen.

Shaw has appeared in more games than all but two pitchers in Cleveland franchise history, and while he hasn't had a great season, Terry Francona really trusts his durability.

