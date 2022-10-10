ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead of A.L.D.S. in New York

By Brendan Gulick
ClevelandBaseballInsider
ClevelandBaseballInsider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j49uw_0iTFfsg400

Nick Sandlin was a key component in Cleveland's bullpen this season, but he won't be available for the rest of the playoffs with a back/shoulder injury.

The Cleveland Guardians flew to New York Sunday early evening to prepare for their series with the Yankees , but their trip to the Big Apple has started with some disappointing news.

Right-handed relief pitcher Nick Sandlin , who has been Cleveland's most reliable bullpen arms the last two months, has been shut down for the rest of the season. Sandlin strained his teres major muscle in his lower shoulder and back, and he's being shut down for 5-6 from throwing. He threw 19 pitches against Tampa in Game 2 on Saturday before leaving with the injury.

Sandlin had a really nice second half of the season after a short stint back in Triple-A Columbus in the middle of the summer. He made 46 appearances for the Guardians with a 2.25 ERA and allowed only 7 earned runs over his final 39.2 innings.

So what will the Guardians do with his roster spot before they have to turn in their postseason roster Tuesday morning at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time?

Terry Francona takes the ball from Nick Sandlin, who left Cleveland's playoff game vs. Tampa Bay with an apparent injury.

Well, it seems we have an answer.

Aaron Civale was left off the Wild Card Roster, as was Cody Morris . Both guys were starters for the Guardians this year and both of them will be added this week. The team has already announced that Cal Quantrill will start Game 1, followed by Shane Bieber and Triston McKenzie in Games 2 and 3.

That rotation would allow for Quantrill to be on normal rest for a potential Game 4 on Sunday and presumably Bieber on four days rest for a potential Game 5. Civale will be available out of the bullpen for the Guardians in Game 1 of the series, and Morris was always going to be a bullpen option this postseason.

Left-hander Kirk McCarty will not be on the roster for the A.L.D.S.

I thought there was an outside chance that the team could activate Bryan Shaw , who was designated for assignment last week but wasn't claimed by another team and is still with the ballclub in Cleveland. But that's not going to happen.

Shaw has appeared in more games than all but two pitchers in Cleveland franchise history, and while he hasn't had a great season, Terry Francona really trusts his durability.

-----

Read More:

MLB Announces Guardians vs. Yankees A.L.D.S. Game Times

Aroldis Chapman Is Out For The Yankees, How Will It Affect The Guardians

Guardians 2022 MLB Rule 5 Draft Preview

Never Say Die: Despite Offensive Struggles, Guardians Win Playoff All-Time Classic

Scenes From Inside The Guardians Dugout And Clubhouse After The Guardians Beat The Rays in ALWS

Guardians Beat Rays In American league Wild Cad Series, Headed To New York For ALDS

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel
Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Bob Costas Unhappy News

Earlier this week, a commercial during the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians game caught everyone's attention. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon." Fans weren't...
BRONX, NY
The Spun

Baseball World Reacts To Yankees, Guardians News

The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians will wait another day to play Game 2 of their ALDS series. Both teams announced that Thursday night's scheduled game is postponed until Friday at 1:07 p.m. ET due to anticipated inclement weather in the Bronx. The Yankees began the series with a...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Sports
The Spun

Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died

Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aroldis Chapman
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Nick Sandlin
Person
Shane Bieber
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Triston Mckenzie
The Spun

Baseball Fans Didn't Like 1 Commercial During Yankees-Guardians Game

MLB fans weren't too happy with an in-game promotion during Tuesday night's playoff matchup between the New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians. TBS cut to veteran broadcaster Bob Costas for a fake news report about a CGI dragon flying over Yankee Stadium as a promotion for HBO's new series "House of the Dragon."
BRONX, NY
The Spun

New Date, Time Announced For Yankees-Guardians Game 2

Game 2 between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather.. The Guardians and Yankees were initially set to square off this Thursday night. Moments ago, the teams announced that Game 2 has been moved to Friday afternoon. "Tonight's Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 will...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#D S#The Cleveland Guardians#The Big Apple
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Yankees’ Josh Donaldson was embarrassingly thrown out after misjudging a HR and MLB fans dragged him

This could have gone a lot better for Josh Donaldson. On Tuesday, the New York Yankees were hosting the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS with the score tied 1-1 in the fifth inning. With no one out and the bases clear, Donaldson skied a ball out to deep right field that seemed to have home run distance. Unfortunately, the ball hopped off the wall and back into the field for the Guardians to make a play on.
BRONX, NY
ClutchPoints

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s stern message after refusing to exit Game 2 following HBP in Braves vs. Phillies

There was no way Ronald Acuña Jr. was leaving Game 2 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies despite being hit by pitch in the contest. Acuña emphasized as much after helping lead the Braves to a 3-0 victory in the said MLB playoffs showdown. The 24-year-old took a fastball to his right elbow off Zack Wheeler’s pitch at the bottom of the sixth inning, causing much pain as he immediately ran to the Atlanta dugout to get his hand examined.
ATLANTA, GA
NFL Analysis Network

This 49ers-Browns Trade Sends Kareem Hunt To San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers are 3-2 on the season after they thrashed the Carolina Panthers in Week 5, giving them two wins in a row. The team’s offense is being afforded a real chance to jell and develop as the 49ers have arguably the best defense in the NFL. Could a trade with the Cleveland Browns be on the horizon to improve the offense?
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
Popculture

World Series Champion Catcher to Retire After 16-Year MLB Career

A veteran catcher who won a World Series has ended his MLB career. Kurt Suzuki recently told the Orange County Register that he's retiring from baseball after a 16-year career. The 39-year-old spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Los Angeles Angels and had a special sendoff during his final game on Oct. 4, the game day as his birthday.
MLB
ClevelandBaseballInsider

ClevelandBaseballInsider

Cleveland, OH
1K+
Followers
585
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

ClevelandBaseballInsider is a FanNation channel covering the Cleveland Indians

Comments / 0

Community Policy