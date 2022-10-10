One arrested in Walmart theft that left employee injured

MPD still trying to identify second suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested last week after investigators said he and an unidentified woman were allegedly caught on camera stealing a basket full of groceries from Walmart and assaulting an employee trying to prevent the theft. David Betancourt, 57, has been charged with Robbery.

According to court documents, on September 18, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to Walmart off Interstate 20 to investigate a theft. There, officers met with an asset protection employee who said she saw a man, later identified as Betancourt, and woman scan items at a register and walk away without paying. The employee confronted the couple at the door and tried to get them to stop- that’s when investigators said they were caught on camera wrestling with the employee before leaving with the stolen goods.

The employee said Betancourt put her in a “choke hold” and then forcefully pulled her arm to try and loosen her grip on the shopping cart. Investigators said the victim had bruises on her legs and a swollen finger as a result of the tussle over the basket. Betancourt and the woman were then seen leaving the store in a red Dodge Ram 1500.

Investigators traced the license plate of the truck to Betancourt and compared images of him they found on social media to security video and positively identified him as a suspect. He was arrested October 5 and was released from jail on an unknown bond.

A Crime Stoppers post on Facebook indicated the woman has still not been identified- she’s also wanted in connection with similar thefts at other stores. If you recognize the woman pictured below, please call Crime Stoppers at 432-694-TIPS and reference case number 220918032. If your tip leads to an arrest, it could be worth a cash reward.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.