Tyngsborough, MA

Ex-Tyngsborough Cop Admits Bank Fraud, Gun Charges: Feds

By Josh Lanier
 4 days ago

A 37-year-old former Tyngsborough police officer pleaded guilty last week to lying on loan applications about receiving money from a Chinese investor for an indoor gun range and violations of the National Firearms Act, federal authorities said.

Daniel Whitman admitted to two counts of bank fraud, two counts of making false statements to a bank, possessing an unregistered firearm, and other charges on Friday, the US Attorney for Massachusetts said. He faces up to 30 years in prison on the fraud charge, officials said. A court will sentence him in December.

While working as a police officer, Whitman was also the owner and manager of the retail gun shop Hitman Firearms in Tyngsborough. He and his business partner Bin Lu applied for bank loans to build an indoor gun range that they hoped would bring in local and international shooters, federal authorities said. But when they went to apply for a bank loan to help fund its construction, the men hid the fact that a Chinese investor had given them $3 million for the project, federal authorities said.

Lu pleaded guilty to bank fraud and possessing an unregistered firearm last year, the US Attorney's Office said.

Whitman also admitted to violating the National Firearms Act by not properly registering some of his guns, the prosecutor said.

