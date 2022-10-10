ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting

By Ian Auzenne
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d0NI5_0iTFfUgk00

A 16-year-old Hammond High School student is dead after a shooting that happened after a weekend house party.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood. Travis says the victim was already dead when deputies arrived on scene.

Travis told WWL-TV that the victim was in a car with several other teens were became involved in a shootout with another person. Travis said more than 30 rounds of casings were found at the crime scene. Travis also said investigators believe three guns were used in the shootout.

On a post to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, Travis says deputies arrested Bradney McGary, 17, after he surrendered to authorities. McGary is facing a second-degree murder charge.

UPDATE: October 9, 2022 - 2:30 PM Chief Jimmy Travis reports Bradney McGary has been taken into custody on Second...

Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Travis later told WWL-TV that three other suspects, ages 16, 17, and 18, were also arrested on second-degree murder charges. Deputies have not identified those suspects.

Comments / 6

Related
brproud.com

Teen suspects identified in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore confirmed Friday that the suspects are Jermyne Lewis and Dwayne Barfield. Hillar also confirmed the suspects are being held without bond. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

After couple killed in Marrero double murder, JPSO identifies a suspect

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives are searching for a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Marrero that left a Belle Chasse couple dead. Michael Harris, 33, of Harvey, is wanted on two counts of first-degree murder, according to Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Harris is...
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Gentilly resident uneasy after dispute caught on Ring camera

NEW ORLEANS — A Gentilly resident is fearful of spending time in front of his home after witnessing a man threatening a nearby home with a shotgun. The NOPD confirmed the incident happened Wednesday night just before 6:30 p.m. at a home on the 5100 block of Eastern Street.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man charged with Terrorizing after allegedly hurling bricks at home

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Anthony James Ewell, 58, of Napoleonville, remains behind bars in the Assumption Parish Detention Center after an altercation that allegedly involved threats and bricks. The altercation allegedly took place at a location south of Napoleonville. That is where deputies met with the victim in this case. “Deputies were advised that Anthony […]
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Hammond, LA
Tangipahoa Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Hammond High School#Wwl Tv
L'Observateur

Boutte man killed in St. John Parish accident

Vacherie – On October 13, 2022, shortly after 12:00 p.m., Louisiana State Police Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana Highway 3127 just east of Louisiana Highway 3213. The crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Ray Francois of Boutte. The preliminary investigation revealed Francois was...
BOUTTE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking

More Than $72k Worth of Drugs Seized and A Louisiana Man Has Been Arrested in Connection with Drug Trafficking. Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 13, 2022, that over the last several weeks, EBRSO Drugs launched an investigation into Jermaine Harris aka “UNC’s” alleged unlawful narcotics trafficking activities. Agents performed hundreds of hours of surveillance and many controlled purchases of fentanyl from Harris during the course of the investigation. Harris was allegedly accompanied by his 10-year-old son during one of the controlled purchases of fentanyl.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
pelicanpostonline.com

Details from Monday homicide in Donaldsonville

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday October 10, at approximately 8:45 p.m. deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Lessard Street in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival, deputies found Trevon Henderson, 21, deceased from a single gunshot wound. The suspect, Perry Smith Jr., 33 remained at the scene. He was arrested and is charged with negligent homicide and illegal use of weapons.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish back in jail again

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The owner of Tiki Tubing in Livingston Parish is back in custody at the Livingston Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 67-year-old John Fore was arrested Wednesday for Violation of Protective Orders. Back in May, deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office said Fore...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy