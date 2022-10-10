Four teens arrested in deadly Tangipahoa Parish shooting

A 16-year-old Hammond High School student is dead after a shooting that happened after a weekend house party.

According to Chief Jimmy Travis of the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night in the St. Paul Loop neighborhood. Travis says the victim was already dead when deputies arrived on scene.

Travis told WWL-TV that the victim was in a car with several other teens were became involved in a shootout with another person. Travis said more than 30 rounds of casings were found at the crime scene. Travis also said investigators believe three guns were used in the shootout.

On a post to the sheriff's office's Facebook page, Travis says deputies arrested Bradney McGary, 17, after he surrendered to authorities. McGary is facing a second-degree murder charge.

UPDATE: October 9, 2022 - 2:30 PM Chief Jimmy Travis reports Bradney McGary has been taken into custody on Second... Posted by Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Sunday, October 9, 2022

Travis later told WWL-TV that three other suspects, ages 16, 17, and 18, were also arrested on second-degree murder charges. Deputies have not identified those suspects.