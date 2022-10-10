BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Clouds will continue to increase across the region this evening from west to east ahead of a cold front that is just beginning to move into western New England. The front is moving slightly slower which has delayed the onset of any rainfall. Most of our eastern Maine will stay dry overnight with mostly cloudy skies and lows in the 50s. There have been some early evening showers over parts of central and western Maine that will move northwards and we will dry up before our next round moves in early Friday morning. Winds will continue to pick up with SSE gusts reaching up to 45 mph.

MAINE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO